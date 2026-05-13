SAN ANTONIO — Perhaps the person with the most justified animosity toward San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama after the Frenchman was ejected from Game 4 for throwing an elbow was Naz Reid, who found himself on the receiving end of the hit.

Sitting in an empty Frost Bank Center Tuesday morning, he showed none.

"I'm happy," Reid said, asked about Wembanyama avoiding a suspension from the NBA, clearing the way for him to play Game 5. "I just want to be able to play a fully healthy team (and) make things in our favor ... I want to hoop. I'm sure he wants to hoop."

The Minnesota Timberwolves arrived in San Antonio ready for another rematch with the Spurs after tying the Western Conference Semifinals series 2-2 in Game 4. Anthony Edwards scored 36 points — 16 in the fourth quarter — as they took advantage of Wembanyama's absence from the second quarter onward.

Wembanyama, playing visibly angry, wanted to return the favor.

"We need an upset Vic," Devin Vassell said, foreshadowing his teammate's performance. "We've seen it before. We've seen when Vic gets upset."

May 12, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts after scoring a 3-point basket during the first half of Game 5 of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Frost Bank Center. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The Frenchman logged 27 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks on 9for-16 shooting from the field in his return as the Spurs secured a 126-97 victory to take a 3-2 series lead heading back to Minnesota for Friday's Game 6. In other words, Reid got his wish.

De'Aaron Fox flanked Wembanyama with 18 points and five assists, while Keldon Johnson logged the best game of his playoff career with 21 points in 22 minutes off the bench. Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper combined for 29 points of their own in an all-around effort.

San Antonio came screaming out the gate behind Wembanyama, who scored 16 points in his first seven minutes before heading to the bench for the first time. Minnesota took advantage of his off minutes, rallying behind Edwards and Ayo Dosunmu, who finished Tuesday evening with 20 and 16 points, respectively.

By halftime, the Spurs had built their lead back to 12 points, despite missing their final eight field goals. Edwards struggled to take over the second half like he did in Games 3 and 4, while Wembanyama and Co. kept rolling offensively.

That was their plan leading into Tuesday night.

"We were contesting most of his shots," Stephon Castle said of Edwards after Game 4. "We were showing crowds when we needed to. I just think he's a really good player ... he made a lot of tough shots. We'll try to do the same things in Game 5."

The Spurs' lead never dropped below 11 points in the fourth quarter after growing to as many as 29 points. With 3:08 to play, both sides emptied their benches. San Antonio won the rebounding battle, grabbing four more offensive boards than Minnesota, and dominated the paint while shooting 53 percent from the field.

With the win, San Antonio now holds a commanding 3-2 lead with a chance to advance to the Western Conference Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 6. In order to do so, it may have to call upon "upset Vic" once more.

Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals between the San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves from Target Center is set for Friday at 8:30 p.m. Central on Prime.