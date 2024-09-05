Inside The Spurs

The San Antonio Minute: Explaining Stephon Castle's Expectations & Promise

First on the list of names poised for big seasons with the San Antonio Spurs not named Victor Wembanyama is Stephon Castle. The rookie, fresh off an NCAA title, has high expectations, but a lot of promise as well.

Matt Guzman

Jul 13, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) makes a free throw attempt against the Portland Trail Blazers during the third quarter at Thomas & Mack Center.
Jul 13, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) makes a free throw attempt against the Portland Trail Blazers during the third quarter at Thomas & Mack Center. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Day 1 of the "5 Beyond Wemby" series began with Stephon Castle.

After being taken No. 4 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, it was clear that the San Antonio Spurs liked what they saw from the UConn product. And for good reason.

Between high school and college, Castle has proven to be a competent ball handler and capable of adapting when needed. With the Huskies, he wasn't tasked with offensive facilitation the way he was prior to college, so he helped his team in other ways.

His role with the Spurs next season is still under construction, but having multiple options makes him an even better prospect, especially as the team continues to work on building around a player like Victor Wembanyama.

Watch the latest episode of the San Antonio Minute to dive deeper:

