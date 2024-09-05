The San Antonio Minute: Explaining Stephon Castle's Expectations & Promise
Day 1 of the "5 Beyond Wemby" series began with Stephon Castle.
After being taken No. 4 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, it was clear that the San Antonio Spurs liked what they saw from the UConn product. And for good reason.
Between high school and college, Castle has proven to be a competent ball handler and capable of adapting when needed. With the Huskies, he wasn't tasked with offensive facilitation the way he was prior to college, so he helped his team in other ways.
READ MORE: Stephon Castle Knows Winning, Now Has Chance To Keep At It
His role with the Spurs next season is still under construction, but having multiple options makes him an even better prospect, especially as the team continues to work on building around a player like Victor Wembanyama.
Watch the latest episode of the San Antonio Minute to dive deeper: