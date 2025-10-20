San Antonio Spurs' Opening Night Roster Set; Which Players Made Final Cut?
The 2025-26 San Antonio Spurs entered training camp and preseason planning to make defense their identity.
After Saturday evening, they had a literal one, too.
Ahead of the NBA's Oct. 20 deadline, San Antonio waived guards Adam Flagler and Stanley Umude, as well as forward Micah Potter to bring its roster down to the maximum-allowed 18 players.
Flagler appeared in three preseason games, averaging seven points and three assists, while Umude and Potter averaged 5.2 points and 1.6 rebounds, and 2.8 points and 1.8 rebounds, respectively, through five games.
Spurs' Opening Night Roster Set
The Spurs will open their regular season against the Dallas Mavericks for the third straight season. The 18 players who will be on the bench are as follows:
Standard Contracts
- Victor Wembanyama
- De'Aaron Fox
- Stephon Castle
- Devin Vassell
- Jeremy Sochan
- Harrison Barnes
- Keldon Johnson
- Dylan Harper
- Luke Kornet
- Julian Champagnie
- Kelly Olynyk
- Carter Bryant
- Lindy Waters III
- Jordan McLaughlin
- Bismack Biyombo
Two-Way Deals
- Riley Minix
- David Jones-Garcia
- Harrison Ingram
Of note is Jones-Garcia, who impressed throughout the preseason and stands to give the Spurs a free 50 games of playmaking. For the point guard himself, playing in the regular season is a way for him to fulfill a promise to his late father, David Apolinar Jones.
“I promised my dad I was going to play at least one game in the NBA,” Jones-Garcia told the San Antonio Express-News. “I’m trying to keep that promise.”
Regarding the starting lineup: Four players have all-but guaranteed bids for the Spurs' regular season opener against the Mavericks on Oct. 22: Wembanyama, Fox, Vassell and Barnes.
Filling the fifth spot could be any one of Castle, Kornet, Sochan and Harper, though Castle likely calls seniority over Harper — he's the most likely starter. And with both Fox and Sochan out for the beginning of the season, the gap will be filled by Champagnie.
During San Antonio's 5-0 preseason run, the forward averaged 13.6 points and shot a total of 19-for-30 from beyond the arc, starting every game. Mitch Johnson had an easy explanation for the forward's success.
"He's playing within himself," the Spurs' coach said, "and you get rewarded for that sometimes. The ball finds you. Lady Luck, basketball gods, this and that. He's just playing very consistent right now."
Also of importance to the Spurs' new look, Wembanyama received frontcourt reinforcements over the offseason — a big priority made clear by general manager Brian Wright.
Last season, Kornet averaged six points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists on 67 percent shooting from the field. In San Antonio, he's set to bring half of a pick-and-roll and a capable, if underused, 3-point shot. On defense, the center specializes in rim protection. It's a skill he hopes to maximize when Wembanyama is on the bench.
"I just hope to be able to serve in whatever way I can," he said.
Olynyk, meanwhile, averaged 8.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists on 50 percent shooting from the floor and 42 percent from 3 across 44 games last season for the Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans. Where Kornet complements Wembanyama defensively, Olynyk does on offense.
"It's like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Olynyk said of playing with the Frenchman. "Obviously, he changes the game on both ends of the floor with his size and length and his ability to play ... I'm really excited about that."
"We’re going to be playing with each other for a long time," Castle, fresh off his NBA Rookie of the Year Award, told Spurs On SI. "It’s definitely a great feeling to know that we’re going to be able to share that position and learn from each other.”
The two biggest things San Antonio and Mitch Johnson have to consider regarding Harper, Fox and Castle fall on both sides of the ball. Offensively, Fox will be the indisputable second option; his speed with the ball draws defenders inside to set up catch-and-shoot opportunities around the arc.
More than that, Fox and Wembanyama have declared the pick-and-roll to be their main area of focus.
“If you can be one of the best pick-and-roll teams in the league," Fox said, "you see yourself as one of the top offenses in the league, as well.”
The Spurs have perhaps their most positive season outlook since Wembanyama's arrival in 2023. They aren't yet at full health, but they're close. And now, they have an official identity.
Tipoff from American Airlines Center between the San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks is set for 9:30 p.m. EST Wednesday night.