San Antonio Spurs Standout Drawing Interest From International Team: Report
The San Antonio Spurs went through the 2025 NBA Draft and picked up a couple of studs in Dylan Harper and Carter Bryant, but their best player in the Summer League was a complete surprise.
Of course, Harper was limited to just two games, and Bryant is not as much of an offensive standout, but David Jones-Garcia is the one who completely took over. The 23-year-old guard went undrafted in 2024, spending the entire 2024-25 season in the G League. Then, with a Summer League opportunity with the Spurs, he truly made a name for himself.
Through five games in Las Vegas, Jones-Garcia averaged 21.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.2 steals per game with absurd 52.7/52.9/92.3 shooting splits. Jones-Garcia was the highest scorer in the Summer League of players who appeared in four or more games, and did it as efficiently as possible.
Many Spurs fans have been calling for the franchise to give him a contract after he showed out in Las Vegas, but the 6-foot-6 wing is reportedly drawing interest from an overseas team.
Eurohoops' Stavros Barbarousis reports that Greek team Olympiacos is eyeing Jones-Garcia, but the Summer League star still wants to "try his luck in the NBA."
After dominating in the Summer League, Jones-Garcia could undoubtedly earn a contract in the NBA, and as many fans are hoping, with the Spurs. San Antonio still has two-way contract spots open, and there is a good chance they will give one to Jones-Garcia, who deserves a chance at the next level.