Spurs Veteran Keldon Johnson To Host Free Local Youth Basketball Camp
San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson and his brother Kaleb will host a free basketball camp on July 25-26. All San Antonio youngsters aged 8-15 are encouraged to attend.
The camp will run from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at San Antonio's Cornerstone High School located at 17702 NW Military Highway, according to Jeff Garcia of KENS5.
The camp will feature food, t-shirts and shorts for all athletes. All players will have an opportunity to have their picture taken with Keldon and other players who might be in attendance.
Johnson has fond memories of the San Antonio community.
"For me, giving back to the city of San Antonio is mandatory. Since I was a rookie," Johnson said. "San Antonio has always brought me in and welcomed me with open arms with the fans and the San Antonio fan base."
Johnson is also holding a free camp at his high school alma mater in Virginia later this offseason,
"At least I could do is give back to the next generation because I was one of those kids and one time," Johnson said. "I was going to basketball camps and trying to learn as much as I can and trying to find inspiration.
Johnson has other ways that he is giving back to the community as well.
He has entered into an agreement to be a brand ambassador for Beldon Roofing Company. This past season he organized a Thanksgiving Turkey Drive for 300 families. He also organized a toy drive where 400 kids on San Antonio's Eastside were given a present they might not have gotten otherwise.
His youth camp is just the latest installment of his commitment to San Antonio.