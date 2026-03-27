SAN ANTONIO - The Frost Bank Center was alive the way it always is: loud, rhythmic, and vibrant. Silver and black jerseys blurred together in the stands, the hum of conversation layered with the squeak of sneakers on hardwood.

It was just another Spurs game. Until it wasn’t.

A fan sitting a few rows back noticed something odd. A phone tilted just enough to read. A message typed without hesitation:

“A lot of crazy Hispanic fans.”

“All Hispanic! How can they afford it.”

It might have stayed there — just another individual's thought lost in a packed arena. But someone recorded it. And just like that, the moment escaped into the world. By the morning, it was everywhere, across social media and national news.

In a city like San Antonio, the words on the screen landed and lingered.

Because this isn’t just a basketball town. It’s a place where culture fills every corner of the arena. Where families pass down fandom like tradition. Where Spurs games feel less like events and more like gatherings.

When those hurtful words spread, they felt personal. But the response? It wasn’t anger the way many expected.

It was something stronger.

"All of us in the Spurs organization are proud to live in San Antonio, a city that shines and thrives because of the culture and contributions of our Latino community," the organization said in a statement. "Inclusion is a foundation for the San Antonio Spurs. We strive to provide an environment, in our facilities and across our community, that celebrates belonging and respect regardless of race or ethnicity. Por Vida."

The next game felt different in the hour or so leading to tip off.

You could see it in the crowd: shirts printed with the phrase “Crazy Hispanic Fan.” Not hidden. Not whispered. Worn proudly. Mexican flags waved in the crowd during songs played in timeouts or when the Spurs scored a bucket. What had been meant as an insult had been flipped, reshaped, and claimed.

In the concourse, strangers nodded at each other. In the stands, fans laughed, pointed at the shirts, and embraced the phrase like it had always belonged to them. Spurs superfan Ashley stood amongst them, beaming at the pride being shown, taking it all in.

“I felt an overwhelming sense of pride at the arena last night; in response to something so bigoted, we banded together, and unashamedly showed that our culture and heritage is nothing to be embarrassed by," she told Spurs on SI. "We ARE crazy, Hispanic (Spurs) fans, and we won’t apologize for it. I’m so proud to be a part of this fan base, this city, and this culture. I’m also so grateful to the Spurs organization for their statement on inclusivity and for bringing out Mariachi Los Soberanos to perform. What a beautiful way to celebrate our Hispanic heritage.”

Her words echoed what so many felt but didn’t need to say out loud. Down on the court, the game went on. But even there, the moment wasn’t ignored. Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox later brushed off the comments, calling them out of touch with reality — especially in Texas, where diversity isn’t surprising, it’s everyday life.

"My high school was 60 percent Hispanic," Fox said after the game. "I’m from Texas. Like, what do you expect? It’s like going to Boston and complaining that there’s a bunch of white people. What kind of sense is that?"

And maybe that’s what made the moment so striking. Not just the comment itself, but how wrong it was about the very place it tried to describe.

By the end of the night, the energy in the arena felt less like a reaction and more like a celebration. Music filled the air as mariachi performers took the floor. Fans clapped along. Some sang. Others simply stood, soaking it in. What started as a quiet, careless text had turned into something bigger than the person who wrote it.

It became a reminder.

A reminder hat this fan base isn’t defined by who questions it, but by how it responds.

A reminder that pride doesn’t shrink under scrutiny, it grows louder.

And a reminder that in San Antonio, being a Spurs fan means being part of something deeper than basketball.

Being a Spurs fan is cultural. It's communal and something unshakably iconic.

And so what if that makes them “crazy”?

San Antonio is more than happy to own it.