SAN ANTONIO — De'Aaron Fox was among the crowd against the New York Knicks Tuesday night, just one of seven San Antonio Spurs with double figures.

To the coach across the way from Mitch Johnson, he was a blur.

"I mean, I coached him," Knicks coach Mike Brown said of his former star. "You don't realize how good he is until you coach against him. You can feel his speed, his power."

READ MORE: How Fox is Proving He's 'Good at Basketball'

Brown and Fox spent two full seasons together with the Sacramento Kings before both departed the franchise under radically circumstances.

Brown, who won the NBA's Coach of the Year Award in 2023 and took the Kings to their first playoff berth since 2006, was fired on the tarmac ahead of a road game in Los Angeles. Fox, meanwhile, decided to chase "greener grass."

And it’s official. The #Spurs announced Monday afternoon that they have acquired De’Aaron Fox and Jordan McLaughlin for Zach Collins, Tre Jones, Sidy Cissoko, four first round picks and two second rounders.



Fox will wear No. 2, and McLaughlin No. 11. pic.twitter.com/H6kQeXjFJU — Matt Guzman (@mattgzman) February 3, 2025

Ahead of February’s NBA Trade Deadline, the point guard submitted a one-team list of preferred destinations and ultimately got his wish. He was traded to San Antonio, reuniting him with Harrison Barnes as Victor Wembanyama’s running mate.

Fox played five games with Wembanyama before both players were shut down with deep vein thrombosis and a partially torn left pinkie, respectively.

READ MORE: Amid Success, Devin Vassell is Spurs’ Proof of Concept

Over the offseason, New York hired Brown to replace Tom Thibodeau, and both squads hit the ground running in August. The result was a fated meeting in Las Vegas.

Nine seasons into his career, Fox knew what he was up against facing the Knicks.

"You don't just stop Jalen (Brunson)," he admitted. "Obviously, people can talk about his size or whatever it may be, but ... he's been this type of player his entire career. You just (have to) try to slow him down."

Dec 16, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) dribbles the ball against San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) during the Emirates NBA Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Brunson finished with 25 points, four rebounds and eight assists as the Knicks captured their first NBA Cup championship over the Spurs,124-113. It was a lesson learned for Fox and the rest of his teammates.

"Obviously, we want to play in the playoffs," he said. "We want to put ourselves in a position to win a championship. Obviously, that's always a goal."

San Antonio is still "figuring out" what exactly that looks like. The franchise knows its current roster is capable, but has to find ways to achieve small victories. One of them is getting Fox comfortable within the Spurs' offense.

Mitch Johnson, like Brown, knows what it feels like to coach against the All-Star. Using the NBA Cup Final as a learning curve, he plans to exploit that.

“We’ve done a better job ... (letting) him run hot when he needs to run hot," Johnson said. "He does a great job of getting his teammates involved, then knowing when it’s time to lead us with the basketball in his hands.”

More from Spurs On SI: