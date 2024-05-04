Spurs Season In-Review: Sidy Cissoko Shows Promise In Rookie Year
Not every player is Victor Wembanyama, and that's okay.
Young players often take time to develop before putting in major contributions on NBA rosters in meaningful games. There are obvious exceptions to this rule, but the development of young players is crucial to the future of any NBA franchise and the players themselves. It becomes a whole lot easier when young players come in with ample talent and a willingness to learn and perfect their craft.
San Antonio Spurs rookie Sidy Cissoko is one of those guys.
Cissoko appeared in 23 G League games over the course of the season, also joining the main NBA roster for 12 contests. In those, Cissoko put his athletic prowess on display, throwing down powerful dunks and rebounding effectively at the guard position.
Cissoko has also shown his ability on the defensive side of the ball, averaging 1.3 steals a game over the G League season and picking up three steals in the NBA season finale against the Pistons. Cissoko has shown that he has the size and athleticism required to play at a high level in the NBA, but needs further development to sharpen his skillset.
"I’d like to get him even more minutes," Coach Gregg Popovich bragged about Cissoko in December. "I think he’s got a lot of potential."
Though Cissoko has shown he has the required tools in his arsenal to be a productive piece in San Antonio, he will be facing a crucial need to improve and refine his abilities. Cissoko's first season in the NBA saw him shoot extremely ineffective from any type of range.
Cissoko shot 4.4 3-point shots per game in Austin over his stint in the G League, only connecting with a mere 24.5 percent from long range. Though on a small sample size of just 12 total attempts, his NBA percentage was even worse, making just one 3-pointer to put him at 8.3 percent to finish the season. He also faced struggles at the free-throw line, making just 63.6 percent of his shots from the stripe in the G League.
Cissoko is only 20 years old. Playing in a league as tough as the NBA before you can legally drink in America is a feat in of itself, and shows the ability of the young athlete. It also shows the room that Cissoko has to grow and become a better player.
His shooting struggles will be an area of improvement for the young guard, but with the talent and experience he has been given, Cissoko has shown flashes of why he can be a great player for the Spurs.
The Spurs have been committed to giving him time to find himself and his game regardless of the level he is at, picking up substantial minutes in both the G League and NBA while on both rosters. For all the improvements that need to be made and the things that need to be fixed, it's clear that Popovich and Co. see something in the young guard.
”I want him to get as many minutes as possible," Popovich said of Cissoko. "He is doing the best he can and trying to figure out what kind of player he is going to be."
Season Grade: C