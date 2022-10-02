Spurs vs. Rockets Preview: Stream, Lineups, Injury Reports, More

The San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets will face off on Sunday to open their 2022 preseason schedules.

The San Antonio Spurs begin their 2022 NBA preseason schedule on Sunday in a matchup against a Southwest Division rival, the Houston Rockets.

Keldon Johnson and Josh Primo both will be sidelined from the Spurs' lineup for the start of the preseason but are expected to be available to play for the start of the regular season.

The Spurs finished 3-1 against the Rockets in 2022-23 and averaged 128.0 points per game. A lot has changed since those outings. Derrick White played in an NBA Finals series with the Boston Celtics. Dejounte Murray is a member of the Atlanta Hawks. Jabari Smith Jr. was drafted by the Houston Rockets. The list goes on...

Jeremy Sochan will play his first organized basketball game in a Spurs uniform that fans can watch. He was sidelined for the entire NBA Summer League when San Antonio participated.

There has been little information available about the projected starting lineup for either team aside from injuries. Potential playing time restrictions remain to be seen, but are something to monitor.

The Spurs and Rockets will not face off in the regular season until Dec. 8 when they face off at AT&T Center in San Antonio.

Spurs vs. Rockets Broadcast Information

Date: Sunday, Oct. 2

Sunday, Oct. 2 Time: 6 p.m. Central

6 p.m. Central TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBA League Pass

AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBA League Pass Radio : WOAI 1200AM

: WOAI 1200AM Live Stream: Spurs App

Spurs vs. Rockets Injury Report

Houston Rockets

Jae'Sean Tate: OUT (sore left ankle)

San Antonio Spurs

Keldon Johnson: OUT (dislocated right shoulder)

Joshua Primo OUT (left knee MCL sprain)

Spurs vs. Rockets Projected Starters

Houston Rockets

Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.

Guard: Jalen Green

Forward: Eric Gordon

Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.

Center: Alperen Sengun

San Antonio Spurs

Guard: Tre Jones

Guard: Devin Vassell

Forward: Doug McDermott

Forward: Zach Collins

Center: Jakob Poeltl

