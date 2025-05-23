Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Heartfelt Chris Paul Statement
The Oklahoma City Thunder picked up a huge win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night to take a commanding 2-0 series lead. NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been incredible for Oklahoma City, averaging 34.5 points, 8.5 assists, and 3.0 steals through the first two games of the series.
San Antonio Spurs guard and pending NBA free agent Chris Paul publicly supported Gilgeous-Alexander after his monumental MVP win this week, but he took it to the next level by showing up in Oklahoma City on Thursday night to watch him play.
Paul only played for the Thunder for one season, but he got a touching standing ovation on Thursday night.
After his Game 2 win, Gilgeous-Alexander talked about Paul being in attendance and how much his former teammate means to him.
"He's been great," Gilgeous-Alexander said about Paul. "Not only like a big brother, mentor, but like a friend. He's always there to lean on. He was the first guy in my life that I was like close with that like achieved the things that I wanted to achieve. I really lean on him for advice... His guidance has been great. Not only as a mentor, but just being there as a friend has been special."
Gilgeous-Alexander also shared his funny reaction when he saw Paul sitting courtside next to his wife.
"It caught me off guard," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "I had to like double take. I was like 'Who's that sitting with my wife?' I got a little tight but then I seen it was Chris."
Paul has one of the most impactful veteran presences in the NBA, and the lasting impact he has had on Gilgeous-Alexander is very touching, especially after the Thunder superstar won MVP.