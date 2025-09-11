San Antonio Spurs Add G League Standout to Training Camp Roster
The San Antonio Spurs now have a full roster.
According to their team website, Austin Spurs forward Osayi Osifo will get his shot at making the regular-season squad with a training camp deal. His information was updated on Thursday.
Osifo was born in South Africa, but raised in Texas. Standing 6-foot-9, he averaged 6.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in 21.6 minutes per game across 39 appearances in the G League last year.
Spurs Add Osifo for Camp
As it stands, the Spurs have a maximum-allowed 21 players on their training camp, preseason roster. Those currently on standard deals are as follows:
- Victor Wembanyama
- De'Aaron Fox
- Stephon Castle
- Devin Vassell
- Jeremy Sochan
- Harrison Barnes
- Keldon Johnson
- Dylan Harper
- Luke Kornet
- Julian Champagnie
- Kelly Olynyk
- Carter Bryant
- Lindy Waters III
- Jordan McLaughlin
Beyond the 14 currently set for next season, San Antonio also extended two-way contracts for Riley Minix, David Jones-Garcia and Harrison Ingram.
The former has received high praise from the organization.
"He can score at every level," then-Austin Spurs coach Scott King said of Minix. "He can facilitate. He can pass and create ... very versatile offensively. To be able to do all of that stuff offensively, you have to have a high basketball IQ."
King has since been promoted to an assistant coaching role under Mitch Johnson. He got to see Osifo in action all of last season. From afar, so did Johnson.
"There's been numerous success stories," Johnson explained. "Numerous players ... have used (the G League) as a launching pad to improve or find opportunities. It's an investment that's well worth it."
In May 2025, Osifo joined the CEBL, becoming the first South African to do so. He then returned to the Spurs for the NBA 2K26 Summer League prior to his training camp deal.
Osifo joins Adam Flagler, who most recently played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, averaging just under two points per game; Stanley Umude, who had minimal runway with the Milwaukee Bucks last season; and Micah Potter, who had the largest impact of the four with the Utah Jazz next to Lauri Markkanen. Potter averaged 4.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in 38 games.
As the Spurs continue to look for frontcourt depth, Potter could be another candidate for the final standard contract spot available. But with Osifo's history with the franchise, he stands a chance to make a case for himself. The team has until Oct. 20 to cut down its roster to 18.
Osifo could be the latest Austin success story.