Spurs have added Texas own Osayi Osifo to the training camp roster.



A 6-9 forward born in South Africa, raised in Texas. Played 39 games for the Austin Spurs during the 2024–25 season. Described as an energy/hustle big man. #nba #porvida #sanantonio #gopsursgo pic.twitter.com/7rWujMADu9