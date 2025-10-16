Spurs Receive Unlucky Blow With Latest Jeremy Sochan News
The San Antonio Spurs will likely have to start the regular season without another key piece of their roster.
Power forward Jeremy Sochan suffered a left wrist sprain during a 5-on-5 scrimmage during practice on Thursday and is expected to miss opening night, per a team spokesperson. Sochan's setback is the latest in a growing list of injuries that included both calf and lower back problems that limited him to just 54 games last season.
The absence of Sochan is a major blow to the Spurs roster. Sochan was the team's second-best rebounder behind Victor Wembanyama last season with an average of 6.5 boards per game while also delivering 11.4 points and 2.4 assists while coming off the bench in roughly half the games he appeared in.
The Spurs' Growing List of Injuries
Sochan's day-to-day status adds him to a number of other Spurs whose regular-season starts may be in question, including Kelly Olynyk and Jordan McLaughlin, while San Antonio has already braced themselves for the absence of De'Aaron Fox, who will be missing time with a hamstring injury.
Sochan's injury is another frustrating setback for the 2022 ninth overall pick, as he is forced to miss even more time. He came into his own in the 2023-24 season, appearing in 74 games and clocking career highs in average points and assists. While his wrist sprain may not amount to anything serious, missing any amount of time after such an injury-addled season last year is a worrying trend.
The Spurs kick off the regular season with an away game against the Dallas Mavericks, and with a large list of day-to-day players, the Spurs' starting five may be in question.
How the Roster Looks to Start the Season
Wembanyama will still be leading the way with Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, and Harrison Barnes filling out the rest of the starting lineup. However, the absence of Fox leaves a hole at point guard that will need to be filled. With McLaughlin also day-to-day, it's possible that Dylan Harper could be picked to start on opening night if the Spurs' other options aren't available.
San Antonio's depth will certainly be tested early in the regular season, and the loss of Sochan doesn't make things any easier. The roster still looks strong as Wembanyama looks to continue to impress around the league, but they will need their key support pieces back sooner than later to ensure a steady start to the regular season.