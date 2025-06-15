Spurs Star Appears in Phoenix Amid Kevin Durant Trade Reports
Through 18 years in the NBA, superstar forward Kevin Durant has played for four different franchises, and this offseason, he could be on his way to a fifth. Durant was traded to the Phoenix Suns at the 2022-23 trade deadline, but after a few unsuccessful stints, he is expected to find a new home.
Since trade rumors started circulating, one team has emerged as a potential destination for Durant: The San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs have plenty of assets to use on a blockbuster trade, including the second-overall pick in this year's draft if needed, and could be looking to pair Victor Wembanyama with a star of Durant's caliber.
The Spurs were recently reported to be a preferred destination for Durant, and many believe a deal is already in place for San Antonio to acquire the 15-time All-Star. The Spurs have plenty of pieces to use in this potential deal, including 22-year-old forward Jeremy Sochan, who would likely be a centerpiece in the proposed package.
Amid all of these reports, Sochan recently posted an Instagram story that showed he was driving into Phoenix.
Of course, this story likely means nothing, but the timing of it certainly raises some eyebrows. Durant could potentially get traded in the next few days, and of course, people will be talking about how Sochan has already made his way to Phoenix.
It would be great if the Spurs could trade for Durant without giving up Sochan, and being in Phoenix is likely not connected to a potential Suns trade, but it has certainly gotten people talking.