Steph Curry's Final Injury Status for Warriors-Spurs
Riding a three-game losing streak, the San Antonio Spurs head into the second night of a back-to-back series to host the Golden State Warriors.
The Spurs are coming off a loss to the defending champion Boston Celtics on Saturday night, and the Warriors will likely give them just as much trouble. The Warriors have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA, winning 16 of 19 games before superstar point guard Steph Curry suffered an injury.
Curry suffered a left pelvic contusion that sidelined him for two games, leading to two consecutive losses for the Warriors. The two-time NBA MVP returned to action in their last game to pick up a win over the New Orleans Pelicans, and is now set to suit up again.
After being listed as probable due to his left pelvic contusion, the Warriors have upgraded Curry to available for Sunday's game in San Antonio.
Curry has faced off against the Spurs once this season, but San Antonio was able to slow down the superstar guard. Curry posted 14 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists on 5-16 shooting from the field and 3-10 from three-point range in their first meeting this season.
Still, Curry is the NBA's most dangerous guard.
Curry is averaging 24.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game this season with impressive 44.4/39.2/92.6 shooting splits. The new trio of Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green certainly gives Golden State championship aspirations, and they will be a huge test for this struggling Spurs team.