The Joe Gaither Show: Preseason Results and Final Roster Spots
Let's get another episode of "The Joe Gaither Show on SpursCentral" in before the season begins as Matt Guzman joins the program to discuss the five San Antonio preseason games and who might make the roster as the regular season is less than a week away.
Guzman opened the program by recapping media days as the players all took photos and did interviews to preview the start of the season. We discussed Gregg Popovich and his passion for the job after so many years leading the organization and if the coach has one more championship run in him.
The conversation then turns to the NBA preseason games as the Spurs went 2-3 over their five game schedule. What were Guzman's biggest takeaways from those games? How much did Victor Wembanyama play? Is rookie Stephon Castle ready to step in and contribute at the NBA level?
Guzman outlines his biggest surprise and his biggest disappointment before taking a stab at how the roster may shake out next week when it's finalized.
San Antonio opens the season next Thursday against the Dallas Mavericks meaning the offseason is finally over. Will the Spurs make a push for the playoffs in a loaded Western Conference?
