The San Antonio Minute: What Can Spurs Learn From NBA Champion Boston Celtics?
The Boston Celtics certainly faced their share of adversity in The NBA Finals.
While yes, it's true that they had a relatively watered down path to the championship series — having gone through the Miami Heat without Jimmy Butler, the Cleveland Cavaliers without Donovan Mitchell and the Indiana Pacers without Tyrese Haliburton — they weren't tasked with worrying about the state of their opponents.
They were going to play the same either way.
READ MORE: Boston Celtics Win NBA-Leading 18th Championship
Similar things can be said about the state of their own team, as well. After an electrifying Game 1 against the Dallas Mavericks, Kristaps Porzingis went down with a rare injury that forced him to miss some time, and the Celtics played through it. When Jayson Tatum hit a cold streak, Jaylen Brown stepped up, which ultimately led to his Finals MVP nod.
Regardless of circumstance, the Celtics played their brand of basketball. They had a strong core — worth noting one without an MVP, Defensive Player of the Year or previous Finals MVP — and utilized it to the best of their ability. Now, they're 18-time NBA Champions.
So, what can the San Antonio Spurs learn from the Celtics?
