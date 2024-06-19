Inside The Spurs

The San Antonio Minute: What Can Spurs Learn From NBA Champion Boston Celtics?

The Boston Celtics overcame adversity of their own en route to an 18th NBA championship, so what can the San Antonio Spurs take away from this year's winners?

Matt Guzman

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates in the locker room after winning the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden.
Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates in the locker room after winning the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. / Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports
The Boston Celtics certainly faced their share of adversity in The NBA Finals.

While yes, it's true that they had a relatively watered down path to the championship series — having gone through the Miami Heat without Jimmy Butler, the Cleveland Cavaliers without Donovan Mitchell and the Indiana Pacers without Tyrese Haliburton — they weren't tasked with worrying about the state of their opponents.

They were going to play the same either way.

Similar things can be said about the state of their own team, as well. After an electrifying Game 1 against the Dallas Mavericks, Kristaps Porzingis went down with a rare injury that forced him to miss some time, and the Celtics played through it. When Jayson Tatum hit a cold streak, Jaylen Brown stepped up, which ultimately led to his Finals MVP nod.

Regardless of circumstance, the Celtics played their brand of basketball. They had a strong core — worth noting one without an MVP, Defensive Player of the Year or previous Finals MVP — and utilized it to the best of their ability. Now, they're 18-time NBA Champions.

So, what can the San Antonio Spurs learn from the Celtics?

Check out the latest episode of The San Antonio Minute to find out:

