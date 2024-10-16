Victor Wembanyama Rises to No. 11 in ESPN NBA Rank: What to Expect This Season
ESPN’s NBA Rank is back for its 14th season, counting down the best players in the league, and unsurprisingly, Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs has climbed high on the list after an absurd rookie season.
Here’s what ESPN had to say about Wembanyama and where he ranks heading into the 2024-25 season:
11. Victor Wembanyama, C, San Antonio Spurs
2023 NBA Rank: 47
With a year of experience under his belt, the No. 1 pick from 2023 is coming for No. 1 on this list. The unanimous 2023-24 Rookie of the Year put together a historic first season in the NBA, producing numbers that compared favorably to Spurs Hall of Fame big men David Robinson and Tim Duncan. This season, Wemby will see a lot of lob dunk opportunities now that he's paired with future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul. Wembanyama should make a run at surpassing the 254 blocks he notched last season on the way to earning his first NBA All-Star nod, while falling squarely into the MVP conversation.- Michael Wright, ESPN
Wembanyama’s rise to No. 11 is impressive, especially considering his meteoric leap from last year’s rank of No. 47.
After being named the 2023-24 Rookie of the Year unanimously, his historic debut season showcased his incredible shot-blocking ability and all-around dominance on both ends of the floor.
While ESPN’s ranking of Wembanyama at No. 11 seems fitting, some might consider it a conservative estimate.
Given his potential and the strides he made in his rookie season, Wembanyama could easily become a top-5 player or even the best two-way player in the NBA as early as this season.
His ability to dominate both offensively and defensively makes him a unique talent capable of quickly rising through the ranks.
If the hype surrounding Wembanyama continues to match his on-court performance, don’t be surprised to see him shoot up to the top of the NBA Rank list after this season.
As the centerpiece of the Spurs' future, Wembanyama is poised to lead San Antonio back into contention and establish himself as a perennial MVP candidate.
For now, No. 11 feels like a healthy baseline for Wembanyama, but his ceiling? It’s much higher. As his sophomore season approaches, the sky’s the limit for the young phenom.