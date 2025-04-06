Inside The Spurs

Victor Wembanyama's Official Injury Status for Spurs-Trail Blazers

The San Antonio Spurs announced Victor Wembanyama's status against the Portland Trail Blazers

Matt Guzman

Dec 21, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) watches a free throw in the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Frost Bank Center.
SAN ANTONIO — At long last, the final road trip of the season for the San Antonio Spurs kicks off Sunday evening.

With only five games remaining in the regular season, San Antonio remains in contention for the Western Conference Play-In Tournament, but its chances are slim-to-none as it still sits several games behind the No. 10-seeded Sacramento Kings. The Portland Trail Blazers, however, have a chance to creep closer on the Phoenix Suns on their final stretch.

Beyond their three two-way players, the Spurs will be without Jeremy Sochan, who is still recovering from lower back spasms he suffered ahead of last Tuesday's Orlando Magic game; De'Aaron Fox, who underwent surgery to repair ligament damage in his left fifth finger; and Victor Wembanyama, who has been sidelined since Feb. 20 with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder.

Wembanyama appeared in 46 games this season, averaging 24.3 points, 11 rebounds and a league-leading 3.8 blocks per game on 47 percent shooting from the field. He was on pace for the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year, a spot on 1-of-3 All-NBA squads and potentially the league's Most Improved Player of the Year Award, but now falls short of the newly required 65-game threshold.

The Trail Blazers, on the other hand, have a length injury report. That is as follows:

QUESTIONABLE

  • Deni Avdija – Right Thumb; Sprain
  • Toumani Camara – Left Ankle; Sprain
  • Sidy Cissoko – Left Ankle; Sprain
  • Duop Reath – Right Knee; Soreness
  • Anfernee Simons – Right Forearm; Contusion

DOUBTFUL

  • Jerami Grant – Right Knee; Inflammation

OUT

  • Deandre Ayton – Left Calf; Strain
  • Scoot Henderson – Concussion Protocol
  • Bryce McGowens – Right Rib; Fracture
  • Robert Williams III – Left Knee; Injury Management

Tipoff from Moda Center between San Antonio and Portland is set for 6 p.m. EST.

