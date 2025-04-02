Latest Report on Kevin Durant's Preferred Trade Destinations
The Phoenix Suns have two of the most talented scorers in the NBA, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. Both players also have championship experience, with Durant having two NBA Finals wins and Booker having led the Suns to the Finals in 2021. However, the Suns find themselves 1.5 games out of the play-in tournament on Wednesday.
Regardless of whether they end up making the playoffs or not, there will be a lot of questions to answer in Phoenix this summer. That starts with Durant, as the former MVP will be entering the final year of his contract during the 2025-26 season. As trade conversations started during the trade deadline, a new report revealed the teams Durant could be interested in for his next move.
According to ESPN's Senior Insider Shams Charania, the teams he expects to be in the mix for a deal for Durant this offseason include the Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, Miami Heat, and San Antonio Spurs. While the Golden State Warriors were reportedly in the mix during the deadline, that ship looks to have sailed after the trade for Jimmy Butler.
In terms of San Antonio, the deal would pair up Durant with De'Aaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama, creating a talented offensive trio backed by Wembanyama's defense. Given Durant is nearing the end of his career, there's no telling how much the Spurs would have to give up for that to happen. Regardless, the possibility is intriguing.
While the idea of Durant in San Antonio would be exciting for Spurs fans, the other rumored teams would also all be doing their best to make an offer. Additionally, teams like Minnesota, Houston, and New York would all have the upper hand, given their status as playoff contenders.
