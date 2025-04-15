Victor Wembanyama Sends Warning to NBA Before Injury Return
Victor Wembanyama kept it simple.
Facing the media for the first time since being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder. The 21-year-old San Antonio Spurs star made two things clear: His recovery was going well, and he was ready for a healthy season.
“I’m hungry," he began, "and I’ll be ready.”
Wembanyama appeared in 46 games in his sophomore season, averaging 24.3 points, 11 rebounds and a league-leading 3.8 blocks per game on 47 percent shooting from the field. He was on pace for the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year, a spot on 1-of-3 All-NBA squads and potentially the league's Most Improved Player of the Year Award, but fell 19 games short of the NBA's 65-game threshold.
That's only further motivated his return, which has progressed smoothly so far.
"I'm able to do hard work, hard lifting," Wembanyama said. "It's all very controlled and light. Sometimes, I feel like I'd like to do more ... (but) it's logical, medial direction, so I trust the process."
Next season, San Antonio will welcome Wembanyama back to the lineup alongside De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle and a slew of other role players. While the status of Gregg Popovich is still in the air, the Spur will begin working over the offseason prepared for either outcome.
And Wembanyama already sent his warning.
