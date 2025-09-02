Why One Spurs Player Could Be Pivotal To Their Championship Aspirations
The San Antonio Spurs are aiming to enter the upcoming season as a playoff-caliber team, with recent additions such as Luke Kornet, De'Aaron Fox, and Dylan Harper looking to help bring winning ways back to the franchise. The latter, who was the second overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, now gives the Spurs one of the best backcourt rotations in the league.
As most people know, however, it's not just the main players that win you an NBA championship in 2025. This year's finals matchup between the OKC Thunder and Indiana Pacers showcased two teams with immense depth, proving that teams can't just rely on their stars to deliver every night.
Looking at San Antonio's roster, one of those under-the-radar players could be Devin Vassell. The 25-year-old out of Florida State just finished his fifth season in the NBA, with averages of 16.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game.
With Vassell being the projected starter for the Spurs and the team finally looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2019, this could be the "X factor" the team has been seeking. While Victor Wembanyama and Fox will get most of the attention as the All-Stars on this roster, Vassell could sneakily become a reliable third option for San Antonio.
The Need and Reasoning for Vassell's High Level Play
Former Spurs champion Matt Bonner already thinks that's in the realm of possibility, already using X Factor to describe Vassell. "One of my big keys to the Spurs' success: (Vasell). He's sneaky, super athletic on both ends of the floor. He's just got to stay healthy and stay on the floor. When people look (at the Spurs' roster), they forget about him -- he's a really good player."
It's high praise from a player who's been through it all, especially from the same organization, one that has cultivated a winning culture throughout the last 25 years, winning five championships.
Vassell might not be the flashiest name on the team, but there's no doubt he can put the ball in the basket when asked to, as seen by his career-high 37 points last season against the Brooklyn Nets. With Carter Bryant and the young guards on this roster looking to earn their roles on the team, this upcoming season will be pivotal for how Vassell's future in San Antonio pans out.
And as this team grows and develops into a potential championship contender down the line, Vassell could be a significant contributor for them if he's able to stick around and establish himself as a leader on this team.
