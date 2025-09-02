NBA Star Victor Wembanyama Receives Promising Injury Update

Detailing Victor Wembanyama’s 10-day stay at the Shaolin Temple in China:



▪️Woke up at 4:30 AM to begin training

▪️Ate only vegetarian meals

▪️Played basketball with monks

▪️Jogged on the Great Wall of China & did natural, body weight exercises on the terrain



