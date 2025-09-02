NBA Star Victor Wembanyama Receives Promising Injury Update
The San Antonio Spurs are attempting to put together a championship contender, but not necessarily for the 2025-26 season. With 21-year-old superstar center Victor Wembanyama leading the way, the Spurs are building a championship contender for the future.
Still, Wembanyama has already cemented himself as one of the NBA's best players, and he could shock the league by helping the Spurs compete in the grueling Western Conference as early as next season.
In his sophomore season, Wembanyama averaged 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field and 35.2% from three-point range. Wembanyama was even on his way to becoming the youngest Defensive Player of the Year winner in NBA history until his season was cut short and he missed the 65-game threshold.
Victor Wembanyama's season-ending condition
After playing in his first All-Star Game of his career, Wembanyama received some bad news. Before even being able to return to action after the All-Star break, the 7-foot-3 phenom was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis, a blood clot in his left shoulder. After this, Wembamyama was shut down for the remainder of the 2024-25 season, giving him a chance to recover.
Thankfully, Wembanyama has recovered from the condition and has been able to return to a basketball court, and with less than a month until the start of training camp, his return to Spurs action is highly anticipated.
Wembanyama has had a busy offseason, spending time in China, working out with Kevin Garnett, and even making a special appearance at NASA. However, he is not representing France at the 2025 EuroBasket as he puts his health first ahead of his third NBA season.
Wembanyama receives injury update
NBA insider Marc Stein on The Stein Line reported on Monday that he heard Wembanyama recently played full-court pickup games in Los Angeles, which would mark some of his first game action since his blood clot diagnosis.
"Wemby, of course, hasn't played in game conditions since February, when his All-Star sophomore season in San Antonio came to an abrupt end due to a blood clot," Stein said. "Yet I'm told he played in some recent fullcourt runs at Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles and, just so you know, is said to have looked quite stellar."
Wembanyama being able to play in full-court runs, even if it is not NBA action, is undoubtedly a promising sign for the young star and the Spurs franchise as the 2025-26 season quickly approaches. There is certainly hope that Wembanyama is fully healthy in time for training camp.