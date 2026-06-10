NEW YORK — The San Antonio Spurs have spent most of their playoff run learning on the fly. Dealing with unfriendly crowds is no longer one of those lessons.

"It's kind of been every series," Spurs rookie Dylan Harper said after Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the New York Knicks. "OKC, we got booed a little bit. Not much in Minnesota and Portland. But it's New York ... I don't think it would feel the same if it wasn't this hostile."

The Spurs will get another dose of a rowdy Madison Square Garden atmosphere Wednesday night in Game 4, where New York will attempt to take a commanding 3-1 series lead after falling short on Monday in the city's first NBA Finals action since 1999.

Fans in attendance may still have some trouble arriving, despite the absence of Donald Trump, who became the first sitting U.S. president to attend the NBA Finals in Game 3.

Heightened security measures remain in place around Madison Square Garden on Wednesday. According to the NYPD, vehicular and pedestrian traffic will be closed beginning at 4 p.m. EST from West 30th Street to West 35th Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues.

Access to the secure perimeter will be limited to ticket holders, credentialed personnel, train passengers and employees working within the zone.

Screening sites will open at 4:30. We encourage everyone to get there early.



Those entry points will be:



-West side of Sixth Ave at West 33rd St

-West side of Sixth Ave at West 32nd St

-West side of Eighth Ave at West 33rd St

-Northeast corner of Eighth Ave and West 30th St — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 10, 2026

The Knicks had also initially planned to again host a team-sanctioned watch party outside the arena for, but after Mayor Zohran Mamdani approved a permit for up to 999 ticketed fans, team owner James Dolan canceled the gathering. The Knicks will not screen Game 4.

For the Spurs, however, their focus remains unchanged within the walls of the World's Most Famous Arena. They welcome the noise, in fact.

"It really shows what teams are made of," Victor Wembanyama said of playing in an NBA Finals environment on the road. "At home, it's extra motivation because you want to give the people who support you a good show. On the road, you want to do the opposite."

Here's everything else you need to know ahead of Game 4:

WHO:

#2 San Antonio Spurs (1-2)

#3 New York Knicks (2-1)

WHEN:

Wednesday, June 10 (Tipoff 7:30 p.m. Central)

WHERE:

Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

HOW TO WATCH:

ESPN on ABC

INJURY REPORT:

SAS:

Nothing to Report

NYK:

Mitchell Robinson (hand) - AVAILABLE