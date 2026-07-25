'We See My Teammates' | Wembanyama Shares Favorite Part of 2K27 Cover
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SAN ANTONIO -- In a new video, Spurs star Victor Wembanyama reacted to his cover of NBA 2K27 and revealed his favorite part of it.
"It's a dope picture," Wembanyama told the game's public face, Ronnie 2K, in an interview shared on Saturday. "The thing I love most about it is we see my teammates in it."
Wembanyama's cover is the first to feature the star's teammates in the history of the game, and it's becoming clearer and clearer that Wemby was very intentional about including his compatriots. Ronnie Singh is the head of content marketing for the game, and asked Wemby about the inclusion of his teammates.
"How did that come about?" he asked. "It was very important to you?"
Singh almost certainly knows the story, but it's cooler to let Wemby tell it.
"Very important," Wembanyama said. " I think it's hard to resume a whole identity in one picture, but if I had to choose, that's what I would do, put my teammates in there and a moment of emotion. I don't think there's a singular better photo for the cover."
If Wembanyama exercised his influence to make it happen, he didn't divulge the details. The kind of person who would do that probably wouldn't want to brag about it, and we know he's the kind of person who would do that.
As a rookie he was asked to come onstage with Drake at a concert, and when he was told he couldn't bring his teammates up he refused. The only reason we know that story is because J.J. Redick talked about it on a podcast.
The photo comes from a team accomplishment worthy of an emotional celebration. Wembanyama had just hit a shot to beat the Suns and clinch San Antonio's spot in the playoffs for the first time this decade. Dylan Harper is on one side, Devin Vassell is on the other, and they're both yelling up at him as they practically rip off his jersey in a moment of triumph.
Wembanyama is known for his size and his skill, but also for his maturity and passion. We got to see plenty of all of that this year, especially in a playoff run that featured the whole range of human emotion. He's in tune with his feelings, and completely unafraid to share them with the world.
"Personally, I refuse to carry the burden of having to hide my emotions,” he told French reporter Maxime Aubin of L'Equipe.
Now, his emotions will greet every player across the world who boots up the game. And his teammates will, too.
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Tom Petrini has covered Spurs basketball for the last decade, first for Project Spurs and then for KENS 5 in San Antonio. After leaving the newsroom he co-founded the Silver and Black Coffee Hour, a weekly podcast where he catches up on Spurs news with friends Aaron Blackerby and Zach Montana. Tom lives in Austin with his partner Jess and their dogs Dottie and Guppy. His other interests include motorsports and making a nice marinara sauce.Follow RealTomPetrini