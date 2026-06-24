SAN ANTONIO — With the No. 20 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, the San Antonio Spurs have selected Jayden Quaintance from the University of Kentucky.

Despite a long list of available frontcourt pieces in the late first round, the Spurs opted for the defensive upside of the Arizona State Sun Devil-turned Wildcat. Quaintance, who played just four games in his second collegiate season, has strong potential to play the role of backup center behind Victor Wembanyama as a rookie.

That is, if he's able to remain healthy in his first professional season.

Quaintance suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee in February 2025, which cut short his tenure at Arizona State. After surgery, the center recovered in time to make his Wildcats debut on Dec. 20, but was ruled out again four games later.

Ongoing recovery concerns sidelined the 18-year-old for the remainder of Kentucky's season, including a pair of NCAA Tournament games in March.

"He is not ready right now," Kentucky coach Mark Pope said in February, a few months after Quaintance's SEC debut, "and we're not going to roll him out there until he's 100 percent ... with a guy as explosive as he is, he's got to be 100 percent ready."

Kentucky's Jayden Quaintance shoots baskets while warming up with his team before the Hoosiers and Wildcats play college basketball at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky December 13, 2025. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Standing 6-foot-10 with a 7-foot-5 wingspan, the Spurs swinging for Quaintance's upside as a rim-runner, offensive bruiser and defensive anchor.

In his limited run time last season, Quaintance averaged five points and five rebounds on 57 percent shooting from the field. During his freshman year with the Sun Devils, he averaged 2.6 blocks and 1.1 steals and earned a spot on the Big 12 All-Defensive team.

While his shooting leaves much to be desired, playing Quantaince alongside a slew of shooters and offensive creators not limited to Julian Champagnie, Dylan Harper, Devin Vassell and De'Aaron Fox will minimize the need for him to create shots for himself.

Quaintance, who now becomes the newest face of the Spurs' quest back to the NBA Finals, hails from Cleveland, Ohio and — per his Kentucky bio — enjoys watching anime and playing chess in his free time. He is the youngest of six siblings.

Basic Information

Name: Jayden Quaintance



Age: 18



Position: Center



Hometown: Cleveland, Ohio



Prior: University of Kentucky



Height: 6'10"



Weight: 253 lbs



Wingspan: 7'5.25"