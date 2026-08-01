Wembanyama and R.C. Buford Open New Court in Wemby's Hometown in France

Victor Wembanyama's busy summer continues, as the Spurs' superstar just helped refurbish a basketball court in his hometown of Nanterre, France.

At the ribbon cutting ceremony for the court, made possibly by the Spurs' charitable efforts and jersey sponsor Ledger, Wembanyama was accompanied by Spurs CEO R.C. Buford. Children from the town donned silver and black and broke in the new baskets with their local legend.

Vic returned home today to help @spurs_way and @Ledger unveil a newly refurbished community basketball court in Nanterre 🤍🏀 pic.twitter.com/KWJ2Wl0AXz — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) July 30, 2026

An unforgettable day inspiring the next generation of athletes in France 🇫🇷👏@Ledger | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/xpKtYBlDG0 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) July 30, 2026

Nanterre is just west of Paris, a suburb of around 100,000 people. The clock tower in the center of the court is a historic one in nearby Le Chesnay-Rocquencourt. When the Spurs were in Paris for a pair of games in 2025, they unveiled plans for this court and another.

“Today marks the next chapter, with Nanterre being one of the many important communities in our basketball journey,” Buford said at the time. “The courts we build through Play Paris symbolize our investment in the next generation of players who hope to follow in the footsteps of the global legends before them and elevate the game of basketball in France and beyond.”

It looks like Wemby wasted no time breaking in the new baskets. Video from the event in Nanterre showed Wembanyama finish a lob from a pint-sized teammate.

Little kid for the lob, Wembanyama for the jam!



Victor helping make lifelong memories and giving back to the Nanterre community.



🩶🖤#GoSpursGo #PorVida https://t.co/M2YaN1r9TB pic.twitter.com/rx3bSaLevl — Wemby Alien Era (@WembyAlienEra) July 30, 2026

While one youngster got an unforgettable assist to the rising face of the league, another tried his luck in the paint against the reigning and first unanimous Defensive Player of the Year. It didn't go as well for that kid, who based on the photos really did his best to meet Wembanyama at the mountaintop. Wemby participated in the time-honored tradition of a gigantic NBA player swatting the heck out of a small child at a community engagement event.

wemby killing me bruh you didnt have to do all that pic.twitter.com/ak9Dnk6d65 — 🦌 (@wembyinspace) July 31, 2026

That kind of thing happens so much that it was once an arc in the 2K MyPlayer storyline. Your created character has a choice between letting a little dude score or sending that weak stuff into the tenth row. When presented with that choice in real life, Wembanyama's killer instinct took over.

Speaking of 2K, Wembanyama will grace the cover of 2K27 as he continues to hit big milestones early on in his career. He just signed a big contract extension with the Spurs at a discount that will help San Antonio build a winner, and he'll make up some of the money he left on the table with the new long-term deal he signed with Nike, which will reportedly include a signature shoe line.