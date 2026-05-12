SAN ANTONIO — There are few times when a coach takes time to admire the work of an opposing superstar. Game 4 at Target Center made an exception of Mitch Johnson.

With 5:12 to play in the fourth quarter, Anthony Edwards rose up on the right wing. His shot, undeterred by De'Aaron Fox's contest tore through nylon to give the Minnesota Timberwolves a one-point lead. After it fell, Edwards turned and patted Johnson on the arm.

He finished the evening with 36 points. Sixteen of them came in the fourth.

"The guy's ridiculous," Johnson said, asked about facing off against the league's third-leading scorer. "It's fun to compete ... if that's what it's called when you coach against him."

May 10, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; San Antonio Spurs coach Mitch Johnson directs his team as they play the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter of Game 4 of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Despite losing Victor Wembanyama early in the second quarter after he was ejected for elbowing Naz Reid, the San Antonio Spurs did battle against Edwards without thier defensive anchor for the second half. Even so, only five points separated the two at the final buzzer.

The Spurs attributed the 114-109 loss to mental errors and minutiae. Edwards' shotmaking didn't help matters, but they understood is part of the trade.

"We were contesting most of his shots," Stephon Castle said of Edwards in the locker room. "We were showing crowds when we needed to. I just think he's a really good player."

Since Game 5 of the first round against the Denver Nuggets, Edwards has been rehabbing his left knee, which he hyperextended while chasing a rebound in Game 4. The impact created a bone bruise that's forced him to be uncharacteristically timid.

It was Spurs rookie Dylan Harper who seemingly dodged a bullet in that regard.

“I told the rookie a couple possessions before the end of the game," Edwards said on NBC postgame, "if I would’ve had my legs, he would’ve been dunked on. He knew that.”

San Antonio has thrown doubles at the star guard for most of Games 2 and 3; a lack of shotmaking from his teammates made the strategy harmless and effective. Beginning

“We just didn’t make enough shots to get them out of it,” Edwards explained after Game 2. “I think we struggled to make shots tonight, so they were just content with doing it their entire night. I feel like the more we make shots, the easier it’s going to be for me.”

Edwards took matters into his own hands in the ensuing games. Even placing a continued defensive focus on his game wasn't going to ultimately contain him.

"When he wasn’t doubled, he got to his stuff quick and clean," Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. "(He) figured out how to get separation. That was all that he needed.”

May 10, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) goes to the basket past San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) in the fourth quarter of Game 4 of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Still, the Spurs cited the parts of their game plan that did work on the guard.

"Whenever we were going on our runs, we were keeping him out of the paint," Fox said. "Trying to make him shoot over us ... (but) we weren't rebounding the ball well. When he was out in the second half, when we were playing well, we were keeping him out of the paint."

Missing Wembanyama impacted San Antonio's abilities on offense significantly. With no further discipline imposed by the NBA, it will lean on his return to straighten out. Edwards, meanwhile, has one goal in mind returning to Frost Bank Center Tuesday evening.

"Try(ing) to figure out how to get a win," he said. "That’s the only thing that’s on my mind right now. They’re going to have Wemby back. He’s going to come in with a lot of energy.”

Citing his "eight-feet" frame, the Timberwolves understand the tall task it will be to circumvent him and take a 3-2 series lead back to Minnesota.

Regarding Edwards, the Spurs understand the same. They won't change much about their approach to facing him, but rather tust the game plan they've used all season will yield success again. Even if it means acknowledging the kind of player Edwards is.

"He made a lot of tough shots," Castle said. "We'll just try to do the same things in Game 5, try to slow him down and contest to make him miss."