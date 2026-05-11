MINNEAPOLIS — Without raising his voice or pounding the table, San Antonio Spurs coach Mitch Johnson made clear he was infuriated Sunday night.

Shortly after falling 114-109 on the road in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Johnson voiced his displeasure toward the evening's officiating: Victor Wembanyama was ejected with 8:39 to play in the second quarter due to a Flagrant 2 called following his elbow strike to Timberwolves center Naz Reid's neck.

Johnson's irritation stemmed from what he felt was a lack of protection from "the people in charge of controlling the game and protecting (its) physicality."

"At some point, he's going to have to protect himself," Johnson said. "We've been asking (the referees) to do that now for a while ... the lack of protection is really disappointing. At some level, it's starting to get actually disgusting."

May 10, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) commits a Flagrant 2 foul against Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) in the second quarter of Game 4 of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Wembanyama had to leave the game. | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

The coach continued: "I’m glad he took matters into his own hands ... he’s going to have to protect himself if they’re not (going to do it). I think it’s disgusting.”

While making clear he didn't condone the elbow, Johnson backed his star for sending a message to the officiating crew. Seldom seen without a barrage of scars on his arms and legs following games, the Frenchman seemingly reached his boiling point.

"You could see the frustration," Spurs rookie Dylan Harper said, who had a front-row view of the scuffle. "I can see where he was coming from. I don't think it was intentional, I think it was more like, 'They keep grabbing me. I'm going to protect myself.'"

The rest of Wembanyama's teammates sympathized with him, too.

"I think Vic is so good to where you can't guard him straight up," Stephon Castle said. "You have to have that extra physicality and sometimes foul (him). It's something that's been normal for defenses trying to stop Vic. After a while, I'm sure he'd get sick of it."

Wembanyama went to the bench while waiting for crew chief Zach Zarba to make a determination on the foul. Citing wind-up and follow-through to an area above the neck, Zarba announced a Flagrant 2 moments later; Wembanyama first solicited Harrison Barnes.

"What's that mean?" he asked Barnes, caught by NBC's broadcast.

Barnes explained the interaction, noting it was Wembanyama's first ejection: "He was just trying to understand what the call was. He respected it."

After leaving the court clapping, San Antonio attempted to build a lead large enough to bury Minnesota. Anthony Edwards, continuing his return process while nursing the bone bruise he suffered in Game 4 of the first round, wasn't keen on allowing that. His 36 points kept the Timberwolves alive for at least two more games.

"We still had a chance," De'Aaron Fox said in the locker room, refusing to use Wembanyama's absence as an excuse for the Spurs' shortcomings.

May 8, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) tries to keep the ball away from Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) in the second half during Game 3 of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Wembanyama's Flagrant 2 will be automatically reviewed by league personnel on Monday to determine whether further discipline will be necessary. Wembanyama could be fined or suspended for a portion of the second round, depending on the ruling.

Johnson was quick to weigh in on that possibility.

"There was zero intent," he said. "To add anything beyond (an ejection) would be ridiculous."

Whether Wembanyama saw Reid and aimed for contact or simply tried to create space with force, the Spurs now face a three-game series against the Timberwolves with two at home. Wembanyama will be healthy, should he avoid suspension, and the Spurs will be by his side.

"We've got his back," Harper said. "I think he's going to learn from it."

Johnson, for one, hopes several lessons were taught at Target Center Sunday night. Coming to the aid of his star by monologue was the strongest weapon he could have used.

He would have quadrupled down if it meant getting his point across.

"He doesn't complain," Johnson said of the physicality Wembanyama faces on a nightly basis. "We don't complain because we're just going to play. We don't really give a s***, but at some stage, he should be protected. If not, he’s going to have to protect himself."