MINNEAPOLIS — A smirk creeped on to Anthony Edwards' face as he waited for the reporter to finish his question. He already knew what he was going to say first.

In the process of being asked about facing a double team for most of Game 2 against the San Antonio Spurs, the Minnesota Timberwolves star butted in:

"They was playing crazy, right?" he asked rhetorically.

For a player used to having his way on offense — already playing with a half-bad knee — the sentiment worked. Edwards, who pitched an efficient 18 points off the bench in Game 1, wasn't afforded the same freedom two days later.

Edwards also placed part of the blame of Minnesota's 38-point blowout loss on himself. Shooting 5-for-13 with 12 points, he felt a need to simply play better, even if a second defender was sent to him on him as soon as he crossed half court.

“We just didn’t make enough shots to get them out of it,” Edwards explained. “I think we struggled to make shots tonight, so they were just content with doing it their entire night. I feel like the more we make shots, the easier it’s going to be for me.”

May 6, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) shoots over San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet (7) in the first half during Game 2 of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

The Spurs came off Game 1 with a laundry list of ways they could have executed better. A two-point loss after missing an open game-winning 3-pointer wasn't the wost of outcomes, but considering the ensuing outcome, a win in Game 1 felt entirely feasible.

More physicality seemed to be the answer. And, in Spurs coach Mitch Johnson's words, execution through said physicality. That was the biggest change on Wednesday.

"I thought the defense was pretty consistent throughout that first half," Johnson said. "I thought De'Aaron (Fox) and Victor (Wembanyama) set a tone, and ... everyone followed suit."

After Wembanyama's 12-block outing to open the series, the Spurs opted to use their defensive anchors different in Game 2. Minnesota decided to test the paint less frequently, which created offensive stagnancy — the Timberwolves scored 36 points in the paint compared to the Spurs' 58 — when coupled with Edwards' slow outing.

“Tonight looked like a system that worked," Victor Wembanyama said.

A displeased Chris Finch expected the opposite to transpire.

"You got to get off (the double-team)," the Timberwolves' coach said. "(We've) got to use it as a catalyst for ball movement, which is what it should be."

He continued: "Our spacing around those traps was awful ... we didn't help him, but I thought he was largely trying to make the right play out of that situation."

Jan 31, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) talks with coach Chris Finch during the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

With two games in Minnesota on the horizon, the Timberwolves will aim to free up Edwards, especially as he continues to ramp up from a bone bruise suffered in Game 4 of the first round. The Spurs expect Edwards' superstar status will show itself regardless, but the more difficult they can make his scoring, the better.

"We'll give him different looks so it's not predictable," Devin Vassell said, "but he's a special player, so we've got to give him different looks, so he doesn’t get used to it.”

Game 3 will be a test of the Spurs' ability to adapt within a hostile environment. Throwing a similar coverage to Edwards may not work; if the guard gets to his spots — like they did in Game 2 — they'll operate under the expectation he won't stay subdued for long.

They plan to be ahead of the curve as much as possible.

“Our aggressiveness was right where we wanted it to be,” Stephon Castle said after Game 2. “We felt like Game 1, they got to their actions a little too easy and they were very comfortable offensively. With the scorers that they have, we can't allow that.”