OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Spurs faced a long list of factors that made Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals their biggest challenge yet.

The youngest starting lineup of any Conference Finals ever had never been there before, and they were missing their All-Star point guard and the only starter with any playoff experience before this year. That group had to slow down the defending champions and the freshly-crowned back-to-back MVP, and they had to do it in front of a truly rabid Oklahoma City crowd.

"Any time you play a team that has had the level of recent success as the Thunder have, the fans are very, very enthusiastic and bring energy to support," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. "I would say that this would be probably one of the higher-end fan bases, and ours, in terms of what the environment is like... More than anything, it really puts emphasis on players to handle the calls and communicate with each other, because there's no way anyone on the sideline for myself or whoever's coaching is going to be able to get all five guys' attention."

May 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson reacts in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game one of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Loud City lived up to its nickname, to the point that it made normal communication impossible for the visitors in Game 1.

"Midway through the game I was trying to talk on defense and I couldn't hear myself," said Spurs forward Julian Champagnie.

Given the stakes, the situation, and the glaring experience gap, it would have been understandable if the Spurs got lost trying to navigate against the title favorites and a stormy sea of 18,203 blue-shirted Oklahomans screaming their heads off, especially as the game got more and more insane.

Instead, the Spurs pulled off one of the most impressive defensive performances of the year. So how did they manage to communicate in their switch-heavy scheme when they couldn't even hear themselves yelling? The amazing truth is that they've done so much communicating on and off the court in the lead up to their biggest test that when the decibels reached a dangerous level, they became almost telepathic.

"We're just super connected on the court," Devin Vassell said, using that word that keeps coming up. "When it gets loud like that you can't really hear, but we all really know each other: what the next person is doing, what plays they're supposed to be running, what crunch-time offense and defense looks like. So we're able to communicate if we can't hear each other, at least we're talking with our hands and doing something to communicate, but communication is key and that's the big thing that we talk about, and remembering that with that many people, it's that loud, it's hard to be shouting so that everyone can hear you."

May 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) and center Victor Wembanyama (1) exchange words in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game one of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

"At some point it comes down to team chemistry and all of us knowing, and being on the same page of what the game plan is," Champagnie said. "And just executing on offense really, that was pure instinct last night."

It's hard enough for one player to make the right plays on instinct, let alone getting five guys on the floor to operate as separate limbs of the same organism with a shared brain. But this level of connectedness is something the Spurs have been working toward all season.

The defensive scheme masterminded by Associate Head Coach Sean Sweeney relies on keeping Victor Wembanyama and his tremendous wingspan as close to the basket as possible to deter drivers while the other four guys fly around the perimeter to cover anyone who might be open. The scheme is a living, breathing thing when it's working right, and it's never been more alive than in the previous series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

May 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs associate head coach Sean Sweeney reacts in the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game one of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

"Feels like everybody's taking pleasure in executing the game plan, and personally this series was probably the most fun I had on defense," Wembanyama told the NBA on Prime broadcast after the huge blowout win in Game 6 on the road. "Everybody was on a string, everybody was connected, and I was about to go help somebody cause I know my teammate has my back, everybody just went together, and that's the most fun I had on defense."

Wembanyama anchored a defensive attack spearheaded by Stephon Castle, focused on containing reigning two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The prolific scorer was held to just four points in the first half and 24 for the game, which is his lowest scoring output in a game where he played 35 minutes or more since Christmas Day, also against the Spurs and in front of his home crowd.

"We have to be connected, we have to make sure that it's five guys guarding him," Johnson said of SGA. "He's so dynamic and so good at seeing seams and open spots on the floor and using angles, and he got to some in the fourth quarter, later in the game, when he started attacking early. We have to make sure we're connected early on and organized."

When the second overtime started and everyone on the court was gassed, the Spurs' defense looked even more magnificient. The Thunder shot 2-7 from the floor, and didn't score until halfway through the period.

Maybe Wembanyama's moon shot to tie the game at the end of the first overtime quieted the crowd enough that the Spurs could hear each other. But they probably didn't need to talk at all.

"I think that's kind of a calling card," Dylan Harper said. "When it gets to the end of the game and things of that nature, that's something we're gonna rely on every time, is just being connected with defense and making sure that we're all playing team defense, not just one on one."

May 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) shoots while defended by San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) during game one of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

The rookie filled in for Swipa the Fox for his first-ever playoff start, and he grabbed seven steals mostly by jumping into the passing lanes. He knew what his teammates were doing, and where they'd be, and what the opponent was likely going to do.

"I think it goes with execution, and I think my seven steals was kind of a team thing," Harper said. "It was more just rotations, and just for me beating the right spots, and just letting my instincts get to take over."

The foundation for the telepathic communication for this group is a true, genuine bond off the court. The only time they point fingers is to draw attention to a task that needs to be completed to accomplish the team goal.

"First and foremost, we love each other," Keldon Johnson said at shootaround before Game 2. "We do everything together as a group, we enjoy being together, we enjoy doing everything together, so it just carries over to the basketball court. We prepare, and train, and rep out our defensive schemes and things that we want to improve on, what we do and don't want to give up. That's just a product of what we've prepared and worked at."