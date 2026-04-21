SAN ANTONIO — Taking the first chance he had to connect with the San Antonio Spurs' fanbase, Devin Vassell stopped by Panda Express for a meet-and-greet last Monday.

The event drew hundreds of fans, some of whom had arrived six hours early for a chance to take a picture with one of the longest-tenured Spurs. Before they got that opportunity, Vassell sat down for a few minutes inside the store and talked playoff basketball.

"I feel like my game translates a lot for big moments," he told Spurs On SI, reiterating the fact that he hadn't been to the postseason in his six seasons. "I'm excited for that."

Only Keldon Johnson has spent more seasons in San Antonio, and while neither he nor Vassell leads the team in age — that honor belongs to 35-year-old Kelly Olynyk — both have waited the longest to bring the Spurs back to the postseason.

In Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round against the Portland Trail Blazers Sunday night, Vassell had a chance to leave his mark. As predicted, he delivered.

"He had some winning plays," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. “That’s what it’s going to take in these games, especially when they’re making runs.”

Apr 19, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III (35) during the first half of Game 1 of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Frost Bank Center. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The Spurs walked into Sunday's contest expecting to be tested. Though more so than the capabilities of the Trail Blazers, they prepared for their own nerves.

“We went over (the game plan) all week," Vassell explained postgame, citing initial nerves himself, "but when you get into the game, it’s a different animal."

Those anxieties began to fade after Johnson's first timeout, and by the end of the first half, it had mustered a 10-point lead by returning to its "regularly-scheduled programming." When the curtains reopened to begin the third quarter, that lead was in jeopardy.

Portland opened the half with urgency, quickly trimming San Antonio’s lead to two. After a brief exchange of buckets, Vassell answered every push the Trail Blazers made.

"That’s what we talked about," he said. "Not giving up on the play. Every possession matters.”

Vassell's assist to Champagnie behind the arc put the Spurs back at five, and blocks on back-to-back possessions set the stage for eight straight points of his own, capping a timely 15-point outing that propelled the Spurs to a 1-0 series lead in his playoff debut.

San Antonio has grown to expect big moments from Vassell. Still, echoing the 25-year-old's sentiment, watching him deliver never loses its magic.

“Even though we expect it, it’s still super impressive," Victor Wembanyama, who had 35 points in Game 1, said. "We want to acknowledge that. It’s big-time … that block was really amazing, the chase down."

Added Julian Champagnie: "I thought we all went out there and no one showed fear.”

Apr 19, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) reacts after scoring a 3-point basket during the second half of Game 1 of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Portland Trail Blazers at Frost Bank Center. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Vassell rode a high the rest of the night as the Spurs captured their first postseason victory since 2019. The first person he went to celebrate with had waited a year longer than him.

Keldon Johnson might have been even happier than his long-haired counterpart.

“That’s my brother, man," Vassell said of Johnson. "We’ve dreamed of times like this, literally. We’ve talked about it. We went through a lot these past couple of years, so for us to be in this (position), to be engulfed in it, it’s amazing.”

As the Spurs wheeled out the bass drum to center court — Wembanyama's newly instituted winning tradition — Vassell took the mallet. Any reservations he had were invalid.

“That was my suggestion," Wembanyama said. "It was a little weird that he didn’t get to do it in the regular season. We always try to put the spotlight on those who deserve it.”

As far as he was concerned, helping reverse momentum back in the Spurs' favor was reason for celebration. Inside an arena decked in Fiesta gear, there was one player to thank.

Vassell accepted a role over the offseason that promised fewer spotlight moments. Still a starter next to Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle and Champagnie, the shooting guard never saw it as a downgrade — but rather, an exercise in value.

That was admirable on its own, in Wembanyama's eyes.

"It just shows that he embraces the culture," the Frenchman said, praising the sacrifice and work he's seen from Vassell this season. "The game plan, everything, 100 percent.”

Sitting at a table inside Panda Express last week, Vassell knew he'd be called upon in the playoffs, and he knew he'd be ready. At the interview podium with a microphone in hand Sunday night, Vassell uttered something else he claimed to know.

When the Spurs suit up for Game 2, he'll try to prove himself right again.

"We're locked in," Vassell said. "We can clean up some stuff ... I think we'll be a whole lot better."