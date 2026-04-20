SAN ANTONIO — Perhaps it shouldn't have even been a question. Yet 20 minutes after the first playoff game of his career, it made perfect sense to ask:

Was Sunday any different than a normal game day for Victor Wembanyama?

"Of course it is," the San Antonio Spurs star said fresh off a 111-98 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference First Round, wasting no time answering. His response was expected, given he'd waited three years for NBA postseason action.

Wembanyama might have had an idea of what the moment would feel like when it came. A sea of Fiesta colors was an unlikely prediction, but he loved it the same.

"The first time I stepped on the court, I felt the atmosphere was different," Wembanyama said. "The fans were ready. It’s probably the most excited I’ve seen the arena this year."

April 19, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Frost Bank Center pictured while San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots a free throw during Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round against the Portland Trail Blazers. | Matt Guzman/Spurs On SI

Wembanyama capped his team-high 35-point performance with an alley-oop thrown by De'Aaron Fox with 3:31 left in the fourth quarter. By that point, the Spurs had secured a 13-point lead with writing on the wall — they were going to earn their first playoff victory.

The fresh band-aid on the Frenchman's left arm was proof of the work he'd put it to spearhead such a feat. The words of his peers furthered that valiant narrative.

“(There is) a heightened level of detail, nuance, competitiveness, physicality ... everything," Johnson said of their preparation the week leading up to Sunday night's contest. "There’s a real desire from that young man to participate in that."

A week's worth of preparaton still couldn't have simulated the nerves San Antonio had to shake in the first quarter. Wembanyama, determined to return to his typical standard of play, wasted no time being aggressive against the Trail Blazers' weary defense.

As shots began to fall, Wembanyama began to feel more comfortable. Business-as-ususal meant not even a coast-to-coast dunk against Deni Avdija stuck out.

Wembanyama laughed when a reporter attempted to remind him of the play that included both a behind-the-back crossover and a spin move in a 10-second span.

“I don’t remember,” he said through a smile. “I have to look again.”

Apr 19, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) dunks ahead of Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (9) during the first half of Game 1 of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Frost Bank Center. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Avdija, also experiencing his first playoff action, managed a 30-point double-double as Portland's leading scorer, but couldn't bring his squad back within striking distance after its 8-0 run to begin the second half was erased by a pair of 3s from Devin Vassell.

He remained confident when asked about facing Wembanyama, who hadn't played in any of the Spurs' three games against the Trail Blazers this season.

"He had a good game," Avdija said. "He shot the 3 really (well), but there was nothing that we couldn’t do … I feel like we played our game, we just didn’t make shots today.”

When the Trail Blazers arrived in San Antonio, they made clear Wembanyama was to be their focal point on defense. While the 22-year-old felt the extra physicality he'd been expecting, what lies in the adjustments ahead remains to be seen.

“It’s their identity," he said. "Something to be expected, and it’s also to be expected that they’ll double up on that in the next games. But we’re ready.”

Of course, Game 2 will feel different than Game 1; the two on the road after that will feel different than either of the first two. But with 32 minutes of experience under his belt, Wembanyama feels even more capable of leading the Spurs along their quest to a championship.

As he stacks playoff outings — each one less distinct than the one before it — he'll draw back to his first experience at Frost Bank Center. He'll remember how it felt to win.

And he'll remember what it took to get there.

"They deserved that moment." Johnson said. "To feel this city ... giving them energy."