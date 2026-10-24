AUSTIN, Texas — The first time Kevin Durant returned to Austin for an NBA game, he remembered a Chevy Cavalier. Specifically, piling into one with former Texas teammate Justin Mason and his friend. Randy Williams. The trio had business to attend to at the mall.

“We used to go to the mall every weekend,” Durant recalled in February 2025 while still with the Phoenix Suns, “buy our clothes ... then we would walk around on Sixth Street."

Those were simpler times for the future NBA superstar. He was 18, living away from home and trying to establish himself in a city he knew little about. Things are different now.

Eighteen months after his first NBA homecoming, Durant is set to take the floor at Moody Center once again against the San Antonio Spurs, who have spent the last four years turning the capital of Texas into their backyard fan base. It's as special as it was the first time.

“This is like my foundation,” Durant told reporters on Friday morning. “The day I graduated high school, the next day I came to Texas by myself. I was here for that whole year. No friends, no family. I had to meet everybody here, so I grew up, learned a lot about myself."

He continued: “I love this university. I feel like I’m always be attached to this university.”

Jan 24, 2007; Lincoln, NE, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Kevin Durant (35) looks to the clock with his head coach Rick Barnes in the background against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the second half at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Texas led at the half 31-28 and won 62-61. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The last time Durant was in Austin for NBA basketball, he was 36. Texas honored its former star, and the Spurs prepared for an unusual atmosphere in their adopted home arena. Now playing for the Houston Rockets, Durant is geographically closer to those memories.

He’s also making a conscious effort to remain involved with his alma mater.

“I need to get back here more,” Durant said. “I need to be around more. (Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte) is always telling me I need to come back around more.”

Durant's relationship with Texas coach Rick Barnes, now at Tennessee, has endured. So have his connections with former teammates, including Mason, whom Durant spoke with Thursday night. A day trip to Austin doesn't allow for much time beyond the game, but the 20-year NBA veteran knows it won't be his last chance to come "home."

“We all stay connected after 20 years,” Durant said.

Even after leaving Texas for the NBA, Durant returned during summers to work out with the Longhorns. He even attempted taking classes while maintaining his offseason training schedule, which helped him feel a little less removed from his college days.

“I felt like I completed school almost,” Durant said. “Even though I stayed for one year, I would come back every summer and spend most of my summers here.”

Feb 20, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) during the first half at Moody Center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

If Durant’s attachment to Austin has remained constant, the circumstances surrounding his return have changed considerably on the Spurs' side of things.

In 2025, San Antonio was navigating a difficult season without Victor Wembanyama, whose deep vein thrombosis diagnosis had ended his campaign. Their two games at Moody Center offered a change of scenery and a chance to generate momentum.

This time, the Spurs enter as the reigning Western Conference champions, fresh off an opening-night loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. And Vassell, once eager to experience Durant’s homecoming atmosphere, has other priorities on Friday night.

“I don’t care,” Vassell said, asked what reaction he expected for Durant’s introduction. “I’m worried about our team. I’m worried about us getting back on the right track."

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson acknowledged Durant’s standing in Austin, along with his continued production nearly two decades into his professional career. Having an inward focus, however, isn't mutually exclusive to showing respect for a local legend.

“He’s held in high regard here, rightfully so,” Johnson said on Thursday. “He hasn’t slowed down. It’s a testament to the work he’s put in and his preparation.”

Dylan Harper has a connection of his own. Durant reached out to him during his development as a young player, and the two have maintained a mutual respect. That communication stopped there, however; neither felt the need to reach out on game week.

“He was kind of someone, while I was going through my process, that he’d reach out,” Harper said. “I feel like we’re both going to go out there and give it our all.”

Durant shares that competitive respect. Asked about facing the Spurs, he praised their depth, versatility and the challenge of defending Wembanyama.

"They've got one of the most unique players that ever touched the floor," Durant said. "He can obviously shoot the basketball," Durant said. "He makes plays on the defensive side of the ball, (and) does small, intangible things ... we got our work cut out for us."

It’s a different matchup than the one Durant returned for two years ago. Different teammates, expectations and a different Spurs team await him. The place, however, remains the same. Durant can guess what might happen when he enters the court for the first time.

He couldn't possibly imagine another outcome.

"Cheers," Durant said, almost laughing. "I mean, what else (are) they going to do?”