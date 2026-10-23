It was important for the San Antonio Spurs to get it out of the way.

The tension had been bubbling since losing Game 5 of the Finals. The Spurs spent a lot of time pondering, preparing for a new season this summer. San Antonio lost on opening night, but a team’s season isn’t summarized by one game.

The Oklahoma City Thunder came out ready to go, as was expected. After all, the Spurs are the ones who ended their season. Even with a strong comeback effort in the second half by San Antonio, no one Spur played their best, and what had been a highly anticipated game for the team ended in disappointment.

"I thought it was a pretty well-rounded, poor effort by all of us, and it's good to get the first one out the way," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said after the game. "Got a lot of tape to look at and learn from."

Wembanyama struggled through one of the worst shooting performances of his career, finishing 1-for-13 from the field. But the young star has shown an ability to respond to adversity, and Friday presents another opportunity to do just that.

"I need to go back to playing the basketball I like," he said. "I've got no reason to be hesitant. No reason to to not be myself. For me it's as simple as that. I'm good when I have fun."

The team gets another chance to play in front of their semi-home crowd on Friday in Austin, and the Jackals were not shaken by their team’s first loss. The loyal fans stayed true, and they will be prepared to roar again against another rival, the Houston Rockets.

Nov 20, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs Jackals fan section cheers on the team during the first half against the Atlanta Hawks at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The rivalry between San Antonio and Houston is nothing new.

In the 1995 Western Conference Finals, Hakeem Olajuwon famously outplayed reigning MVP David Robinson, leading the Rockets past the Spurs in six games. Houston went on to win its second consecutive NBA championship, becoming the lowest-seeded team in league history to win the title.

San Antonio would eventually build a dynasty of its own, winning five championships between 1999 and 2014. But the rivalry between the Texas neighbors never completely disappeared.

Today, that rivalry is rejuvenated, launching when Wembanyama seemingly pumped his fist in relief when the Rockets did not land the No. 1 pick in 2023. The moment didn't sit well with Rockets fans, adding another layer of tension to an already heated in-state rivalry.

The teams have played a multitude of great games since then, and Friday’s will be no different. The Spurs will be eager to get the bad taste of opening night out of their mouths.

Starting Lineups

Houston enters the season with championship aspirations and a roster built to compete.

Fred VanVleet returns to lead the offense after recovering from a torn ACL, providing a steady veteran presence at point guard. Kevin Durant remains one of the league's most dangerous scorers, while Amen Thompson brings elite athleticism and defensive versatility to the starting lineup.

Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Şengün round out a talented frontcourt. Smith provides shooting and defensive versatility, while Şengün has developed into one of the league's most skilled passing big men.

The Rockets' bench also offers considerable depth. Olympian Bogdan Bogdonavić and former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart will provide two-way sparks off the bench. Clint Capela, Steven Adams, Tari Eason and sophomore Reed Sheppard will also all get minutes and contribute to the team.

Even though San Antonio’s starting lineup wasn’t consistent on opening night, Mitch Johnson will most likely give the lineup more time to figure it out themselves. Dylan Harper, De’Aaron Fox, and Stephon Castle can use more time to develop starting chemistry.

The trio was actually a bright spot for the team in the opener.

"They are extremely dynamic and talented," Johnson said. "It's as much of allowing them to be on the court and learn how to complement and play with each other (as it is) us as a staff ... to put them in situations and environments to be successful."

Additionally, Wembanyama will get back to being himself, and Devin Vassell, who only shot 25 percent from the field against the Thunder, has proven he is ready to step up.

Carter Bryant stood out against the Thunder in only six minutes, where he was tasked with guarding Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The young sophomore has shown heart and desire to be trusted in important moments. He just has to continue developing confidence and consistency.

Keldon Johnson brought the energy, and Julian Champagnie presented slight hesitation with his shooting, still needing to shake off some rust. Champagnie can get hot in a hurry, and has proven he can help this team in more ways than just one.

Veterans Luke Kornet and Harrison Barnes provide experience and stability off the bench for a young Spurs team.

San Antonio's rotation could look different Friday, with Fox listed as QUESTIONABLE due to a right wrist sprain and Keldon Johnson also questionable after suffering a mouth laceration against Oklahoma City. Both played important roles in the opener, and their availability could affect how Mitch Johnson approaches his rotations.

Mar 8, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts with guard Stephon Castle (5) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What to Watch

The Spurs got a glimpse of what awaits them in their next two games Wednesday, when the Rockets defeated the Dallas Mavericks 128-110 in their season opener. Houston controlled much of the contest.

Smith opened his season with 30 points and two steals, while Durant added 30 points of his own. Şengün recorded a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Thompson contributed 16 points and 10 rebounds.

VanVleet made his presence felt in his return to the lineup, dishing out a game-high 11 assists and recording three steals without committing a turnover. Smart also provided a spark off the bench, finishing with 10 points and bringing strong defense.

Houston could also be shorthanded Friday, with Steven Adams (calf tightness) and Reed Sheppard (knee) both listed as questionable against the Spurs.

Houston's balanced performance offered an early look at the depth, physicality and offensive firepower San Antonio will have to contend with Friday.

Seasons aren’t built by early wins and losses. They are built by lessons, conversations, and reps over time. Friday is just another brick laid in a long season.

Against Oklahoma City, the Spurs learned how quickly a game can get away from them when they aren't matching their opponent's physicality.

San Antonio trimmed a 26-point deficit to seven, but the Thunder never surrendered control. Critical second-chance opportunities and an inability to string together defensive stops ultimately kept the Spurs from completing the comeback.

Oklahoma City also shot 45.2 percent from beyond the arc, compared to San Antonio's 27 percent.

"I think that we got we got excited with shots," Castle said. "We were taking the first good one instead of making them work on defense and finding a better shot for ourselves."

Houston won't make shots any easier for the Spurs.

The Rockets have plenty of size and defensive presence to challenge San Antonio around the basket. Thompson and Eason bring another level of physicality and athleticism on the perimeter.

For the Spurs, boxing out, fighting through screens and securing defensive rebounds will be essential. Against a team built to capitalize on extra possessions, one defensive stop isn't enough if it doesn't end with the basketball in San Antonio's hands.

The Spurs have the talent to compete with anybody. Friday presents another opportunity to prove they can match that talent with the toughness and consistency required to win. And against a longtime Texas rival, there's a little extra motivation.

Especially for Victor Wembanyama.

Wembanyama takes his role personally, and his desire to bring winning to San Antonio has always been clear. He will only continue to grow as a player.

"For me, San Antonio is a city of winning," Wembanyama said on the night he was drafted. "On lottery night when the Spurs got the No. 1 pick, I was just thinking that I was feeling lucky that they got the pick as a franchise that has that culture… That has that experience in winning. Making and creating good players. I really can't wait."

Jun 24, 2023; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs draft pick Victor Wembanyama greets fans at a press conference at AT&T Center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Whatever happens Friday, the Spurs can count on a familiar atmosphere in Austin. The crowd will be loud, the rivalry will continue, and San Antonio will have another opportunity to show what kind of team it wants to become.

After all, Austin has embraced the Spurs as its own.

"It's like home away from home, ” Harper said.

Ahead of the unique lone-star matchup, here’s everything you need to know:

WHO:

Houston Rockets (1-0)

San Antonio Spurs (0-1)

WHEN:

Friday, Oct. 23 (Tipoff 8:30 p.m. Central)

WHERE:

Moody Center, Austin, Texas

HOW TO WATCH:

Prime Video, DAZN



Radio: 1200 WOAI (English), KXTN.com 1350AM (Spanish)

INJURY REPORT:

HOU:

Steven Adams (calf) – QUESTIONABLE

Reed Sheppard (knee) – QUESTIONABLE

SAS:

Tobias Harris (calf) – OUT

Jayden Quaintance (knee) – OUT

De'Aaron Fox (wrist) – QUESTIONABLE

Keldon Johnson (mouth) – QUESTIONABLE