After 7 Months, Spurs Welcome Back Tenacious Leader in De'Aaron Fox
De'Aaron Fox was dissuaded by each player he consulted.
Making calls around the NBA to athletes who'd dealt with hamstring injuries in the past, Fox learned an important truth. Even if he felt good to go, the risk of a setback was far too great. And he had no prior experience.
"That was something that I didn't want," Fox said of his recovery process. "I didn't want to have a setback, even if I had to sit out longer."
The San Antonio Spurs traded for Fox at last February's NBA Trade Deadline with a vision for him to become Victor Wembanyama's indisputable co-star. After the Frenchman's deep vein thrombosis diagnosis, health took priority.
Fox — who suffered ligament damage in his left pinkie during training camp while still with the Sacramento Kings — opted to sit out the remainder of the year. He joined Wembanyama with plans to return at the start of the season.
“I feel good," he said at Media Day. "I felt like I could’ve played a little bit ago, but they’re not letting me. We’re taking it day by day."
His counterpart beat him to the court. An offseason hamstring injury for Fox delayed his return, and the point guard was left to plead his case.
Against his better judgement, Fox missed the Spurs' first eight games — a precautionary decision that ensured a fully-healthy return. He and Jeremy Sochan spearheaded the injury report to begin the year, but were later joined by Luke Kornet and Dylan Harper.
San Antonio struggled mightily at its nadir.
“We’re getting our guys back slowly, but surely,” Keldon Johnson assured after a two-game skid that ended the Spurs' perfect start. “It’s going to be scary once we get everybody back.”
Fox brings confidence at point guard and eases any worries San Antonio has given a surplus of turnovers from both Wembanyama and Castle.
As defenses begin to change their game plan to account for the All-Star, the Spurs' other weapons can flourish.
“If you can be one of the best pick-and-roll teams in the league," Fox said, "you see yourself as one of the top offenses in the league."
Currently, the Spurs sit in the top 10 in offensive rating. Because of Wembanyama, their defensive rating falls in the top three; Fox will provide a boost in the former category.
But his teammates are excited about more than his ball-handling.
"His game speaks for itself," Spurs veteran Harrison Barnes said of Fox. "Those are the things most people are going to see, but off the court he’s able to connect with guys ... he can connect with people."
The 27-year-old describes himself as a vocal leader. While on the bench unable to play, he prioritized making use of that — shouting during plays and speaking in timeouts became his calling card.
Fox has only made the NBA Playoffs once, yet he commands respect from an otherwise young locker room.
"Those guys still look at me as someone who’s (been there), done that," Fox said. "It’s a blessing to be in a room with guys who are (this) talented."
The point guard hopes it's them show him more winning.
"I’m still able to play at an extremely high level," Fox said. "At the end of the day, I can go out there and do what I’m preaching to them.”
Since February, Fox has begun to impart a level of wisdom to Stephon Castle as a young, spunky point guard himself. In turn, Castle passes on what he learns to Harper and continues the cycle.
"He's always telling me to go out there and be me," Castle said two games into Fox's tenure with the Spurs. "Play my game. Be aggressive. Encouragement from that high-level of a player gives me confidence."
As Fox prepared to rehabilitate the first hamstring injury of his career, he took with him the same confidence. Perhaps it's why he called out his teammates, claiming his hobbled speed was quicker than their healthy pace.
Even a player as fast as him had to learn to slow down.
"It'll be his first game in (seven) months," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said, "but he's hit every rung and been very, very patient. It'll be fun to get him back.”
After what the Spurs called an "exhaustive" ramp-up, Fox will get back to leading the Spurs' playmaking efforts without a minutes restriction. He'll turn his vocal leadership into hands-on guidance.
If Fox had his druthers, this moment would have come weeks ago. But he'll settle for a healthy Saturday night.
“It’s always great knowing that this system has a belief in you," Fox said over the offseason. "To be able to get this franchise to the next level, I plan go out there and continue to be me.
"I continue to be the person that I am because they saw something in me. It does give you confidence.”