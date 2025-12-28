Victor Wembanyama is returning to the starting lineup for the San Antonio Spurs, coach Mitch Johnson announced before their game against the Utah Jazz on Saturday.

Wembanyama missed 12 games due to a calf strain before returning against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Cup. The Spurs went 9-3 in the games Wembanyama missed, and they are 6-0 in the regular-season games he's played since his return including three important wins against the defending champion Thunder.

In those games Wembanyama came off the bench and averaged 18 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 blocks in under 22 minutes per game. He's hitting 55% from the floor and over 46% of his triples in that stretch.

San Antonio's defense looks world beating with Wembanyama on the court. Since his return, Spurs opponents are only scoring 89.5 points per 100 possessions when he's out there, and San Antonio is outscoring their opponents by nearly 35 points per 100 possessions in those minutes.

Perhaps the most impressive thing about San Antonio over this recent stretch of success has been their depth. Seven different players led the Spurs in scoring in each of the first seven games of their winning streak that they're now trying to push to nine and beyond.

San Antonio's results and the impressive fashion in which they've achieved those results have people asking if the Spurs are so far ahead of schedule that they could legitimately contend for a championship this season. Part of the reason for such strong optimism is the fact that this team has done all of this with their franchise player out or limited.

Wembanyama's return to the starting lineup marks the next step in this team's progress toward being their very best this season. Luke Kornet, who has performed admirably all season long, will return to the bench.

De'Aaron Fox will miss this game with left-adductor tightness. Julian Champagnie will start in his place, and star rookie Dylan Harper will come off the bench to run point for the second unit. It should be a good test for both him and reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle, as they will both need to pick up some of the playmaking slack left by Fox's absence.

At least they'll have Wemby to throw to.

