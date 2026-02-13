NBA All-Star 2026 Preview: Which Spurs Are Participating? When, How to Watch

LOS ANGELES — Welcome to 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend.

Beginning Friday, several San Antonio Spurs, including Mitch Johnson, will take the West Coast by storm. After a win over the Golden State Warriors, San Antonio boasts the longest win streak in the league as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.

Not having two All-Stars as a result seemed unfitting to most of Johnson’s roster.

“For what we've done," Harrison Barnes began, "for the teams that have been below us with two All-Stars … it'd be criminal if (Stephon Castle) and De’Aaron Fox didn't get a look.”

Evidently, both will be in Los Angeles over the weekend. In wake of Milwaukee Bucks frontman Giannis Antetokounmpo's calf strain, Norman Powell moved from USA Stripes to Team World, citing his Jamaican ties, and Fox was named his replacement.

It was a well-deserved honor, albeit a logistically inconvenient one, as Fox found out about 20 minutes away from his home in Houston.

“I told him: ‘I know you’re mad,” Carter Bryant joked.

Castle, meanwhile, will participate in the league’s annual Rising Stars challenge, joining Dylan Harper and former UConn teammate Donovan Clingan on Team Melo, coached by Carmelo Anthony. Carter Bryant was named a replacement for injured Memphis Grizzlies rookie Cedric Coward early Friday, joining team Vince, coached by Vince Carter.

David Jones Garcia, originally slated to compete for Team Austin, coached by Austin Rivers will not play after undergoing season-ending ankle surgery.

"It sucks with that type of injury he has," Devin Vassell said during shootaround in early February, adding that he texted his teammate after the procedure. "He said everything was good and successful, so I'm happy for him."

Bryant will participate in Saturday’s Dunk Contest alongside Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes, Orlando Magic rookie Jase Richardson and Miami Heat forward Keshad Johnson. The Spurs, naturally, voiced confidence in their rookie.

“I've seen a couple of his dunks,” Castle said, dispelling any rumors that he’d be a jumpable prop. “I think he'll have a good showing out there."

San Antonio notched its sixth All-Star starter in franchise history after Victor Wembanyama earned the nod with a tiebreaker victory over Anthony Edwards. The 7-foot-4 forward became the first French-born NBA player to do so.

"I was glad,” Wembanyama said shortly after the selection. “It's just another step. I was really happy to learn that I'm the first French guy to get that."

Johnson, now coaching Fox on USA Stripes, only hopes the level of effort Wembanyama vows to show during the revamped USA vs. World All-Star format doesn’t haunt him.

“I hope you’re wrong,” the coach laughed, asked how he might handle Wembanyama diving for eight loose balls throughout the course of the evening.

Even still, Wembanyama couldn't sing his praises enough.

"Results show that he deserves to be an All-Star coach," the Frenchman said, "and not only results, but also managing his staff, this team."

All-Star Weekend is slated to run from Feb. 13-15. See below for how to watch each Spurs event, as well as explanations for new formats, when applicable:

1. Castrol Rising Stars

WHO: Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper (Team Melo), Carter Bryant (Team Vince), Sean Sweeney (Team Melo), Corliss Williamson (Team Vince)

WHEN: Friday, Feb. 13 @ 8 p.m. Central | Watch on NBC/Peacock

WHERE: Intuit Dome, Inglewood, Calif.

FORMAT: In the Castrol Rising Stars mini-tournament, Team A will face Team B in the first semifinal (Game 1), and Team C will play Team D in the second semifinal (Game 2). The winner of Game 1 will meet the winner of Game 2 in the championship (Game 3).

For each semifinal game, the winner will be the first team to reach or surpass 40 points.

For the championship game, the winner will be the first team to reach or surpass 25 points. Teams consist of seven players, coached by Carmelo Anthony (Team Melo), Tracy McGrady (Team T-Mac), Vince Carter (Team Vince) and Austin Rivers (Team Austin).

ROSTERS:

Team Melo:

- Reed Sheppard (HOU)

- Stephon Castle (SAS)

- Dylan Harper (SAS)

- Jeremiah Fears (NOP)

- Ace Bailey (UTA)

- Collin Murray-Boyles (TOR)

- Donovan Clingan (POR)

Team Vince:

- V.J. Edgecombe (PHI)

- Derik Queen (NOP)

- Kyshawn George (WAS)

- Matas Buzelis (CHI)

- Egor Demin (BKN)

- Carter Bryant (SAS)

- Jaylen Wells (MEM)

Team T-Mac:

- Kon Knueppel (CHA)

- Kel’el Ware (MIA)

- Tre Johnson (WAS)

- Jaylon Tyson (CLE)

- Zaccharie Risacher (ATL)

- Cam Spencer (MEM)

- Bub Carrington (WAS)

Team Austin:

- Sean East II (SLC)*(UTA)

- Ron Harper Jr. (MNE)*(BOS)

- Jahmir Young (SFS)*(MIA)

- Yanic Konan Niederhäuser (SDC)*(LAC)

- Alijah Martin (RAP) *(TOR)

- Tristen Newton (RGV)*(HOU)

- Yang Hansen (RCR) *(POR)

2. AT&T Slam Dunk Contest

WHO: Carter Bryant (SAS), Jaxson Hayes (LAL), Keshad Johnson (MIA), Jase Richardson (ORL)

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 14 @ 4 p.m. Central | Watch on NBC/Peacock

WHERE: Intuit Dome, Inglewood, Calif.

FORMAT: AT&T Slam Dunk will feature a two-round format, with judges scoring each dunk. In the first round, all four players will attempt two dunks, and the combined score will determine the top two who advance to the final round. Each finalist will then attempt two additional dunks, with the higher combined score determining the champion.

Judges this year are Brent Barry, Dwight Howard, Nate Robinson, Dominique Wilkins and (decided by fan vote) either Dude Perfect star Tyler Toney, basketball coach and influencer Lethal Shooter or YouTuber Druski.

3. KIA Shooting Stars

WHO: Dylan Harper, Ron Harper Jr., Ron Harper Sr. (Team Harper)

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 14 @ 4 p.m. Central | Watch on NBC/Peacock

WHERE: Intuit Dome, Inglewood, Calif.

FORMAT: The Shooting Stars competition will feature a two-round format in which all teams participate in the first round with the top two advancing to the final rounds. Teams will be given 70 seconds to score points by hitting shots at seven locations on the court with each team member shooting in a set order at each spot.

TEAMS:

Team Harper:

Dylan Harper (SAS)

Ron Harper Jr. (BOS)

Team All-Star:

Scottie Barnes (TOR)

Chet Holmgren (OKC)

Richard Hamilton

Team Cameron:

Jalen Johnson (ATL)

Kon Knueppel (CHA)

Cory Maggette

Team Knicks:

Jalen Brunson (NYK)

Karl-Anthony Towns (NYK)

Allan Houston

4. 2026 NBA All-Star Game

WHO: Victor Wembanyama (Team World), De’Aaron Fox, Mitch Johnson (USA Stripes)

WHEN: Sunday, Feb. 15 @ 4 p.m. Central | Watch on NBC/Peacock

WHERE: Intuit Dome, Inglewood, Calif.

FORMAT: The 75th NBA All-Star Game will feature a round-robin mini-tournament with four 12-minute games. The matchups are as follows:

Game 1: World vs. USA Stars

Game 2: Winner Game 1 vs. USA Stripes

Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. USA Stripes

Game 4: All-Star Championship (top two teams from round-robin play)

*If all three teams finish 1-1 after the round-robin games, the first tiebreaker will be point differential across each team’s two games.

ROSTERS:

USA Stars (Pistons Coach J.B. Bickerstaff):

Scottie Barnes (TOR)

Devin Booker (PHX)

Cade Cunningham (DET)

Jalen Duren (DET)*

Anthony Edwards (MIN)

Chet Holmgren (OKC)*

Jalen Johnson (ATL)*

Tyrese Maxey (PHI)

USA Stripes (Spurs Coach Mitch Johnson):

Jaylen Brown (BOS)

Jalen Brunson (NYK)

Kevin Durant (HOU)

De’Aaron Fox (SAS)

Brandon Ingram (TOR)

LeBron James (LAL)

Kawhi Leonard (LAC)

Donovan Mitchell (CLE)

Team World (Raptors Coach Darko Rajaković):

Deni Avdija (POR)*

Luka Dončić (LAL)

Nikola Jokić (DEN)

Jamal Murray (DEN)*

Norman Powell (MIA)*

Alperen Şengün (HOU)

Pascal Siakam (IND)

Karl-Anthony Towns (NYK)

Victor Wembanyama (SAS)

*Denotes a first-time All-Star selection