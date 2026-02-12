LOS ANGELES — J.J. Redick said it best: The Los Angeles Lakers sucked on defense.

Speaking candidly Wednesday night after a 28-point drubbing at the hands of the Victor Wembanyama-led San Antonio Spurs, the second-year coach kept things simple.

"Wemby blitzed us," Redick said. "He was very aggressive. As aggressive to start a game as I've seen him ... (and) we didn't execute what we were trying to do."

Wembanyama notched his first block on the Lakers' first shot attempt, and reached 17 points before the halfway mark of the period. He finished the first quarter with 25 points, technically on pace to break Wilt Chamberlain's unbreakable 100-point game.

With his Spurs up by 30 points midway through the second quarter, no world existed in which he would. Wembanyama knew that.

"Of course I'm ready to go back on the court," the Frenchman said, having jokingly run to the scorer's table in the fourth quarter, "but we've got to think long-term."

Wembanyama finished with 40 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 26 minutes, arguably the most efficient game of his career. Despite sitting for most of the second half, the 22-year-old felt he made a necessary statement.

"Playing against 'bad' teams," Wembanyama said, clarifying he meant teams missing players, "has been a problem. Tonight, we had to make a statement and show our progress."

Three games prior to landing in Los Angeles to begin their annual Rodeo Road Trip, the Spurs went to the wire against the Oklahoma City Thunder squad now being investigated for resting its stars. Without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams — among seven others — the Thunder managed a 10-point loss.

A similar case unfolded as San Antonio squared off against the Utah Jazz without Lauri Markkanen and struggled both times. Additionally, Mitch Johnson's squad has dropped six games this season to teams under .500 at the time of the contest.

"What got me going was proving my team a point," Wembanyama said. "I'm not worried about us ... against (teams like this), but history has shown that I need to be worried. We (can't) just talk about what we need to do, we need to actually act."

Wembanyama, for one, did his part. Behind him, Carter Bryant and Harrison Barnes found a rhythm from beyond the arc while Dylan Harper got to the rim. The Spurs collectively bested the Lakers, though the gravity of their star paved the way.

"I thought he did a really good job of finding angles and using his momentum on the move," Johnson said, "Trying to get to the basket ... he just was collapsing the defense quite a bit, I thought that really set the tone.”

If given the chance, Wembanyama would have gone for more.

"Every game, you have to have this greed," he explained. "(You have) to want more every time. At all times, it doesn't matter who's on the court, there's somebody who wants to stop you from doing what you want to do. You've got to be greedy."

Stealing a game right under the noses of the injury-riddled Lakers was one example. Securing a sixth straight win against the Golden State Warriors, missing three key pieces, would be another. As would earning eye rolls during the All-Star Game for playing hard.

"It's a team game," Wembanyama said. "The real stat that matters is the W and the L."

Wembanyama plans to prove to his teammates they've taken another step forward in San Francisco Wednesday night. Upon returning to Inglewood, he'll bring the same intensity to the second All-Star Game of his career.

Because Wembanyama isn't afraid to be greedy. And why would he be?

"I've always thought myself that ... I'm never stepping on to the court to lose," Wembanyama said, leveling with the room at Crypto.com Arena. "Or not caring."