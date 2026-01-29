Carter Bryant is once again putting his hair on the line.

After agreeing to a bet that allows him just three more missed dunks this season — or else he shaves his head — the San Antonio Spurs rookie has accepted an invitation to compete in the NBA’s 2026 All-Star Dunk Contest along with Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes. ESPN first reported the news of both players' acceptances.

Bryant's decision comes after he cashed in a pair of dunks at home against the Utah Jazz following a string of misses in prior contests. Since finding his sea legs, the rookie has been an efficient two-way asset in minimal minutes for Mitch Johnson.

"He's putting his energy into the right spots," the Spurs' coach said.

Jan 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Carter Bryant (11) practices his shot before playing against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

This season, Bryant is averaging 2.5 points and 1.7 rebounds in 8.1 minutes across 36 appearances. Since making the bet, he's averaged 5.6 points and 10 minutes.

"It feels like now he wants to make dunks because he doesn't want to let the hair go," Victor Wembanyama joked. "It's good to see him have fun out there."

If Bryant weren't so capable of getting up, San Antonio might have put a pause on the teasing. But the rookie measures himself at 6-foot-8; dunking yips are fair game.

"What else are you going to do?" Johnson said, smiling. "(There) may be a little more sensitivity if he was a questionable dunker. But we've seen enough. We knew it'd be OK."

Bryant, for one, doesn't much mind the jokes.

"I just believe in myself too much," he reiterated. "I work too hard. It's missed dunks, it's not going to be the end of the world."

Jan 3, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Carter Bryant (11) goes up for a shot in the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

As the Spurs continue working toward their goal of making the Western Conference Playoffs without seeing the Play-In, Bryant will continue to find his rhythm.

He knows better than anyone that he may experience a few more games on the bench without minutes. He also knows he could end up back in Austin before the end of the season, not counting a pair of games San Antonio has booked for the fourth straight season.

Bryant will rest easy knowing his teammates will help him through adversity.

"I'm blessed," Bryant said. "Not everybody gets to be drafted or selected to a team with guys who support each other ... I'm grateful for it."

Whether any missed dunks during the Dunk Contest count toward the bet remains to be seen. But he's a rookie, and his teammates have eyes on making him bald.

"There's still plenty of time," Harrison Barnes said. "Plenty of time for that. That's a standing offer. There's plenty of time for him to have his head shaved throughout the year."

2026 NBA All-Star Weekend is set to run from February 13-15 at the LA Clippers' Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. The 2026 Dunk Contest is set for Feb. 14, time TBD.