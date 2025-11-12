Victor Wembanyama made a slew of impressionable plays against the Chicago Bulls.

Beyond his five blocks — a few of which he reached beyond the white rectangle painted on the glass to swat — the Frenchman called game on a deep 3-pointer from the top of the key with under 30 seconds to play. Even for a 6-foot-11 giant like Nikola Vučević, Wembanyama's antics were slightly incomprehensible.

“The best players in the league, they’re going to do what they do,” the Bulls' center said. “When they get it going, there’s nothing you can do.”

Vučević isn't the only player to use such verbiage when describing the apex of Wembanyama's abilities. In 36 minutes against Chicago, Wembanyama tallied 38 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, five blocks and a steal to help nullify the Spurs' two-game skid with a pair of wins. He rewrote history a few times in the process.

Victor Wembanyama is the first player in NBA history with 35+ points, 10+ rebounds, 5+ assists, 5+ three-pointers and 5+ blocks in a game. — Jordan Howenstine (@AirlessJordan) November 11, 2025

Wembanyama Makes History at Bulls

Per Spurs PR, Wembanyama became the first player in NBA history to score at least 35 points while posting at least 10 rebounds, five assists, five 3-pointers and five blocks in one game.

HIs 38 points marked his second highest mark of the season — his first since scoring 40 against the Dallas Mavericks on opening night — and his third 30-point outing of the season.

Wembanyama also joined Shawn Marion, Michael Jordan, Anthony Davis, Hakeem Olajuwon, Marcus Camby and Vlade Divac as the only players to have both a block and a steal in 10 straight games to begin a season.

Nov 10, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) drives to the basket against Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) and guard Kevin Huerter (13) during the second half at the United Center. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

“He walked that game down possession by possession,” Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. “It was just a really poised, fundamentally sound, professional way to finish it.”

Wembanyama's fundamentally sound performance also ended the inefficiency he'd faced offensively against the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers on the road.

“Experience and reps play a big role in my confidence,” Wembanyama said, atoning for his earlier struggles. “At the end of the day, I have (nearly) 130 games in my career ... I just need some reps. It’s never a straight curve, but it’s definitely trending up.”

The 21-year-old's theory will be put to the test as it begins a five-game home stand beginning with a pair of matchups with the Golden State Warriors.

Tipoff from Frost Bank Center for the first of them is set for 7 p.m. Central.

