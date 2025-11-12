Entering a five-game home stand, the San Antonio Spurs have the chance to capitalize on their second three-game win streak of the season.

The team got there by way of Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox, who added a pair of games to their combined résumé; a win over the hot Chicago Bulls on the road Monday evening served as an exclamation point to an already strong start.

As Mitch Johnson put it, that success was underscored by fundamentally sound basketball.

“(Wembanyama) walked that game down possession by possession,” the Spurs' coach said. “It was just a really poised, fundamentally sound, professional way to finish it.”

Wembanyama finished the game with 38 points, 12 rebounds, five blocks, five assists and one steal to help nullify a two-game skid on the road against the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers.

Per Spurs PR, the center became the first player in NBA history to score at least 35 points while posting at least 10 rebounds, five assists, five 3s and five blocks in a game.

Wembanyama also joined Shawn Marion, Michael Jordan, Anthony Davis, Hakeem Olajuwon, Marcus Camby and Vlade Divac as the only players to have both a block and a steal in 10 straight games to begin a season.

He'll look to continue that streak Wednesday evening with a nearly healthy roster.

Spurs vs. Warriors: Injury Report

San Antonio begins its five-game home stand with a pair of games against the Golden State Warriors. Entering the matchup, Steve Kerr expressed doubt about Draymond Green's availability, but he wasn't listed on the team's final availability report.

The Warriors will be without De'Anthony Melton, who suffered an ACL tear over the offseason; Jonathan Kuminga and Quinten Post are QUESTIONABLE and PROBABLE, respectively.

Full Injury Report for #Spurs vs. Warriors:



SAS:

Dylan Harper (calf) - OUT

David Jones-Garcia (two-way) - OUT

Harrison Ingram (two-way) - OUT

-

Riley Minix (two-way) - AVAILABLE



GSW:

De'Anthony Melton (ACL) - OUT

-

Jonathan Kuminga (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

-

Quinten Post… — Matt Guzman (@mattgzman) November 12, 2025

The Spurs, meanwhile, will be down a pair of their two-way players as the Austin Spurs begin their regular season. Riley Minix is AVAILABLE in place of David Jones-Garcia. Dylan Harper remains OUT as he continues to recover from a calf strain suffered on the road against the Suns.

But getting healthy has been a turn in the right direction for the Spurs.

“I think it’s super important for us," Jeremy Sochan said during training camp. "Being healthy is going to be a vital thing for success. The way we’ve been working this summer .. I think it’s going to help a lot."

Golden State is coming off a back-to-back, so it'll face an uphill battle against the Spurs who had a day of rest to regain fresh legs. Still, San Antonio will have to play fundamentally sound to continue its win streak.

Tipoff from Frost Bank Center is set for 7 p.m. Central.