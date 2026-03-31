Jacob Chance's Monday consisted of a five-hour bus ride delivering the Austin Spurs to their playoff destination in Edinburg, Texas. That, and game planning.

Set to face the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in the NBA G League Conference Quarterfinals, Chance's squad earned the No. 5 seed in the West after clinching a playoff berth March 20.

Only one game stood between the Spurs and the No. 2-seeded Mexico City Capitanes and a three-way tie marked the difference in home court between Austin, Rio Grande Valley and the Stockton Kings. Still, Chance isn't interested in pondering "what-ifs."

"We're right where we're supposed to be," he told Spurs On SI via phone.

This season, Austin set out on a mission to build upon the success it found behind Scott King — now an assistant for Mitch Johnson in San Antonio — a year prior. Chance's entrance marked a new chapter in his personal journey and paved the way for Austin's postseason chase. He earned the respect of his players rather quickly.

"He always gives the players time to talk," San Antonio Spurs two-way forward Harrison Ingram said. "If he’s about to start (a drill), and he sees a group of us talking on the sideline about the last play, he lets us talk it out first. I really like that."

Austin Spurs coach Jacob Chance speaks to his team during a timeout at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. | Michael A. Gonzales/Austin Spurs

Austin landed a No. 3 seed in the G League's annual Winter Showcase to begin the year, and Chance earned the league's Coach of the Month Award for December in the process, but his squad — like last season — fell to the Stockton Kings short of hardware.

They're not interested in coming away without a championship this time around; all parties know what they're up against in Rio Grande Valley.

"They're known for their switches," Chance said. "It's going to be a great test for us, so we can take care of the ball and not give them easy opportunities in transition."

The Spurs have crafted their own defensive identity in the meantime, boasting the second-best defensive rating in the G League at 105.2. Additionally, Austin leads the league in rebounds per game and finished the regular season third in net rating.

Chance made clear his approval of his team's pace and urgency. His players took a different approach when describing the underlying reasons for their success.

“We’ve got guys who could be 20-point scorers every night,” Austin Spurs guard Kyle Mangas said. “Guys with NBA experience. We’re all buying in because we want to win and we want to see each other do well. I think that’s super special.”

Dec 9, 2025; Cedar Park, Texas, USA; Austin Spurs guard Kyle Mangas celebrates after a made 3-pointer against the Birmingham Squadron at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. | Michael A. Gonzales/Austin Spurs

Mangas, who has appeared in 35 games this regular season, is averaging 16.7 points and 4.2 rebounds on 46 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent shooting from 3. His efficiency and work ethic earned him a pay bump after he signed a two-way contract with San Antonio for a few days following Riley Minix's departure.

"It's obvious the shooting prowess that he brings," Chance said. "The gravity that it holds for our team, offensively, is huge. Whether he's involved in stuff or he's getting other people open, his gravity is creating something else for our team."

Mangas might deflect personal credit, but he understands the top-down leadership his coach preaches. Even in the limited time he's spent around Mitch Johnson and "Big Team," he's learned how to develop good habits. And how to win.

"When you come to the Spurs," he began, "there’s a culture that has to be upheld."

Between Minix's departure and subsequent call-up with Cleveland, Jamaree Bouyea's call-up in Phoenix and David Jones Garcia's season-ending ankle injury — proof of frequent roster shakeup — Mangas has been one of the few consistencies in Austin.

Walking through the door of the training facility in Bee Cave, Mangas knew what to expect. Chance, arriving from Australia, had less experience with that reality.

But he knew what his approach was going to be from Day 1.

"My job was to create an environment for the players and staff to feel valued and feel like they improved," Chance said. "That they could walk out a better coach or player."

He continued: "We've had a lot of change. People coming and going, but I've loved the guys' commitment to their craft. Just coming in every day, trying to move forward."

Feb 4, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Then-Austin Spurs guard Donovan Williams (10) chest bumps San Antonio Spurs two-way forward Harrison Ingram (55) prior to a game against the Texas Legends at Frost Bank Center. | Megan Foegelle/Austin Spurs

Against Rio Grande Valley, the Spurs plan to rely on the same pace and tenacious defense that landed them a playoff berth. They plan to avoid the mistakes that, in Chance's experience, will lose you a basketball game anywhere in the world.

As long as Austin gets back on transition, rebounds and defends without fouling, the Aussie likes his chances at earning his first G League playoff win Tuesday evening.

He also hopes to take another reporter's phone call prior to game time. For good reason.

"That means we won," he said.