Man Shot and Injured in Busy Parking Lot After Spurs Game, BCSO says

One man was shot in a busy parking lot at the Frost Bank Center on Thursday night shortly after the Spurs game ended, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

A large law enforcement response assembled in Lot 7 after a man allegedly struck a car as he was leaving and then shot a witness who approached his vehicle multiple times. The suspect was arrested at the scene. The victim, a 48-year-old man, was shot twice in the upper body and taken to SAMMC for surgery, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar.

“When he left here, he was somewhat stable, but they said that his condition started to downgrade, and that's when they discovered that he'd actually been shot twice,” Salazar said at the scene. “Initially, we thought he was shot through the shoulder, straight through and through. But then as he started to deteriorate in his condition, they found that there was a second wound pretty close to the first one, and so at present, he's in surgery.”

Suspect hit a car as he was leaving, witness walked up to the suspect’s car and was shot twice in the upper body, taken to the hospital. Sheriff thinks he’ll pull through. pic.twitter.com/y13VAU18Mk — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) March 6, 2026

The shooting occurred at 10:04 p.m., just after the game let out as fans were exiting the arena and returning to their cars. According to Salazar, the driver of a pickup truck struck a parked vehicle and attempted to drive away. He said that witnesses attempted to get the driver’s license plate, and the victim approached the truck on foot.

“An argument ensued, and the shooter fired two shots from inside his vehicle, and the victim was hit at least twice in the upper body,” Salazar said. “Thankfully, we've got a full crew here tonight of deputies, and so one of our deputies, being a tactical medic, actually had his medical kit with him and was able to administer life saving measures almost immediately, along with a nurse that was here.”

Salazar said the 47-year-old suspect faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and the charges would be upgraded if the victim doesn’t survive. Salazar said that the witnesses tried to do the right thing, but cautioned against putting yourself in danger.

“With witnesses, we just really want you to be eyes and ears, Salazar said. “Don't get involved. Don't try to be a vigilante. Don't try to stop, you know, physically stand in the way of something. I don't think that's what happened here. The witnesses, in this instance, did a good job. But again, you couldn’t see this guy was armed. Nobody knew it until he started shooting. Don't ever put yourself at risk for something like this.”

It was a tragic and frightening scene as thousands of fans left the arena. Given how many people were nearby, Salazar was thankful that it wasn’t worse.

“It was totally packed, and everything was breaking out,” Salazar said. “So you could easily see it. If this guy started shooting indiscriminately, some other people would have been hurt.”