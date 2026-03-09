SAN ANTONIO - NBC has a trio of Hall of Famers on their NBA broadcast team, and at the Frost Bank Center on Sunday night they all looked on as Victor Wembanyama went through his warmup.

Tracy McGrady, Vince Carter and Carmelo Anthony have made a combined 25 All-Star Games, each of them a legend of the game. Before the Spurs faced the Rockets, all three stopped what they were doing and watched Wembanyama get loose. T-Mac appeared absolutely transfixed, barely looking away and excitedly talking to his guys about the big man's shooting form.

Speaking of his shooting form, Wembanyama looked particularly sharp as he dialed in the range in front of a large contingent of fans visiting from France.

Wemby is absolutely locked in as @SASpursFr looks on



Wembanyama gives supernatural vibes, and the NBC broadcast leaned into it with a Twilight Zone spoof. He wasted no time putting the Rockets into the Highlight Zone. Right out of the gate Wembanyama imposed his will and scored the Spurs' first eight points with ease.

First 8 points for the Spurs:



Wemby 3.

Wemby layup.

Wemby and-1 (off his own miss).



Occasionally Wembanyama lurks in the paint and pretends he doesn't see the ballhandler in his peripheral vision, baiting the shot and turning to swat it as soon as the shooter commits. He ruthlessly victimized Tari Eason with a stuff that drew oohs and aahs from the crowd.

"He does a lot of things, especially in that moment, that are not taught," Mitch Johnson said after the game. "We may discuss nuances in the moment... when he is in a stance and he is turned on mentally, he's able to do multiple things at once, and it can make it really hard."

San Antonio continued to build their lead, and at the halftime buzzer Wemby pump faked at the logo and stepped into his second triple of the game as the crowd roared. The fans who grew up watching Melo went 3-to-the-dome for the celebration.

McGrady, Carter and Anthony helped define the NBA in the early aughts. They've forgotten more basketball greatness than most people ever see up close. But nobody has ever seen anything like Wemby.

Asked at halftime how many 'Wow Wemby' moments they saw, Carter said it was three or four.

"It was a lot," added Anthony.

As the Spurs blew things open in the third quarter, Wembanyama hit the turbo boost in transition and blew through multiple defenders for a two-handed reverse jam that would get a 10 from Vince Carter.

7-foot-4 running the break like a pissed off gazelle



Melo is among the most dangerous scorers to ever jab step at the elbow, and earlier in the season for a broadcast on Prime he broke down Wembanyama's offense in his own favorite spot on the floor. The coverage from him, Carter and McGrady has been a breath of fresh air as they blend knowledge and experience with a genuine appreciation for the guys who got next.

Wembanyama put up 29 points, 8 rebounds, 4 blocks and 2 steals, but he was far from the only Spur who impressed the national TV audience and the crew as San Antonio put on a clinic. Rookie Dylan Harper scored 17 points on just eight shots in the first half, and Stephon Castle put up 23 in a hard-nosed performance.

De'Aaron Fox contributed 20 points and 10 assists in the blowout, and Keldon Johnson hit four triples to join Fox, Wembanyama and Castle with 20 points or more. At points the Spurs moved the ball the way this team did when T-Mac was a part of it.

"These guys are trustworthy. I can trust them to make the right play," Wembanyama said. "I can trust them to play unselfishly. And I can trust that anybody here can choose that if they do the effort, the efforts, like my teammates, will do the right choice, and we'll capitalize on it."

San Antonio logged a whopping 38 assists as a team, tying their season high. They only turned it over seven times, one off of a season low. They shot 21-40 from three, a new season high for makes and accuracy. 58% is the best they've shot from the floor all year, and this is the first time all season they've scored over 140.

Afterwards the guys attributed the offensive production to the way that they push the pace, space the floor, and move the ball.

"It starts with the defense and the rebound, because then you get a play off misses," Mitch Johnson said. "The pace has been really consistent. It feels like recently, in terms of kicking the ball ahead, kicking the ball across, people running to put pressure on the paint if applicable or appropriate, and then also flattening the defense and getting to the corners. And when you do that with the speed that we can play with and the talent, dynamic, variety that we have with the basketball, it's really hard to guard."

San Antonio continues to play even better when they face a team multiple times, as the coaching staff implements a plan and adjusts and the players execute with attention to detail.

"Our coaches, think they do a great job of preparing us and seeing patterns with the teams that we play, seeing what works, seeing what their best player, or what their team doesn't like to do," Stephon Castle said. "I thought they put us in the right spots to have those advantages."

San Antonio has won 15 of their last 16 games, en route to a 47-17 record. The homestand continues with Boston, Denver, and Charlotte.