The San Antonio Spurs got their initial goal out of the way on Thursday night.

Guarded one-on-one by Oso Ighodaro, Victor Wembanyama knew the first playoff berth in six years for his team rested in his hands. When he pulled up from midrange with under three seconds to play, he cemented the reality he'd been chasing since his 2023 arrival.

But he's more focused on facing the Indiana Pacers on Saturday.

"We want to attack 82 games," Wembanyama explained. "I'm not going to lie, I'm scared to become complacent. I'll be on the other end of the spectrum."

Mar 19, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) beats the drum after the game against the Phoenix Suns at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

San Antonio is one of two Western Conference teams to clinch a playoff berth while avoiding the Play-In Tournament, joining the Oklahoma City Thunder. Still the No. 2 seed, its 12 remaining games will be used to finish as high as possible.

The Spurs will be missing Stephon Castle in their push for win No. 53, as the combo guard is set to miss his second straight game with right hip tightness.

Beyond the obvious gap on both sides of the ball left by his absence, Mitch Johnson made clear Castle's injury isn't reason for uncessary concern.

"He does ... more than anybody else in the league," Johnson began, "so he's rightfully beat up after this long of a season. Don't see it being long at all, but we will be mindful."

The longest injury report of the season for #Spurs vs. Pacers (3.21.26):



SAS:

Stephon Castle (hip) - OUT

David Jones Garcia (ankle) - OUT

Harrison Ingram (two-way) - OUT

Emanuel Miller (two-way) - OUT

--

Victor Wembanyama (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE



IND:

Tyrese Haliburton… — Matt Guzman (@mattgzman) March 21, 2026

Beyond team accomplishments, individual stakes exist for the Spurs regarding end-of-season awards. Wembanyama is on pace for a spot on one of the league's three All-NBA squads, as well as to win the Defensive Player of the Year Award. His MVP chances aren't as favorable, but he'll likely be a finalist in that category, as well.

Meanwhile, Stephon Castle, De'Aaron Fox and Keldon Johnson are all notable players to watch in various awards. Fox has earned the league's Clutch Player of the Year Award in the past, and Keldon Johnson is putting together a strong Sixth Man of the Year bid.

Castle could find his way on to the NBA's All-Defensive First Team; like the others, he has a games-played quota to meet before April 12. Here's the breakdown:

Wembanyama (56 games played) can miss three more games to remain eligible. He also has one 15-minute exception game remaining.

Castle (59 games played) can miss five more games to remain eligible. He has one 15-minute exception game remaining.

De'Aaron Fox (62 games played) can miss nine more games to remain eligible. He has one 15-minute exception game remaining.

Keldon Johnson (58 games played) can miss five more games to remain eligible. He has already used both 15-minute exceptions.

Indiana, currently on a 15-game losing streak, has found little success this season without Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner. Still, the Spurs know better than to underestimate their opponents. Even if they roll into San Antonio gasping for air.

"We're going to wake up tomorrow and deal with the day," Mitch Johnson said. "We think if we go about the game or the process ... in the right nature, we'll be OK."

Tipoff between the San Antonio Spurs and Indiana Pacers from Frost Bank Center is set for 7 p.m. Central Saturday evening on FanDuel Sports Network.

WHO:

Indiana Pacers (15-55, L15)

San Antonio Spurs (52-18, W4)

WHEN:

Saturday, March 21 (Tipoff 7 p.m. Central)

WHERE:

Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas

HOW TO WATCH:

FanDuel Sports Network, NBA League Pass

INJURY REPORT:

SAS:

Stephon Castle (hip) - OUT

David Jones Garcia (ankle) - OUT

Harrison Ingram (two-way) - OUT

Emanuel Miller (two-way) - OUT

Victor Wembanyama (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

IND:

Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) - OUT

Ivica Zubac (rib) - OUT

Johnny Furphy (ACL) - OUT