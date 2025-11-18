SAN ANTONIO — When it rains, it pours.

A day after the San Antonio Spurs announced that Victor Wembanyama will be sidelined for several weeks with a calf strain, a pair of other guards underwent MRIs.

Stephon Castle, who complained of hip pain following the Spurs' home bout with the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, was revealed to have a left hip flexor strain. Tests revealed Jordan McLaughlin, who suffered a leg injury during practice Monday morning, has a hamstring strain.

Castle will miss one-to-two weeks while recovering; no official timetable has been provided for McLaughlin. San Antonio is now down Wembanyama, Castle, McLaughlin and Dylan Harper, who also sustained a calf strain during the Spurs' road game against the Phoenix Suns on Nov. 2.

Looking like a 2-3 week timetable for #Spurs star Victor Wembanyama.



At the earliest, he could be back for Dec. 2 when San Antonio hosts the Memphis Grizzlies, but that’s optimistic. #PorVida pic.twitter.com/BoGELDjxyl — Matt Guzman (@mattgzman) November 17, 2025

After complaining of left calf tightness, Wembanyama underwent his MRI on Monday. The test revealed a calf strain, expected to keep him sidelined for "a few weeks." ESPN's Shams Charania first reported the prognosis.

“I know he’s chomping at the bit," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said of Wembanyama following his team's 123-110 win over the Sacramento Kings Sunday afternoon. "He wanted to play 82 games, (but) we're not going to risk it."

Nov 14, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) gets back on defense after scoring a 3-point basket during the second half against the Golden State Warriors at Frost Bank Center. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Wembanyama's injury came during San Antonio's second matchup with the Golden State Warriors at home 12 days later in the midst of a second two-game skid.

The Spurs aren't overly concerned about their sudden lack of depth.

“Our group is equipped to navigate roster volatility," Johnson said. "Victor is a very big puzzle piece. They’re not always created equal. We’ll have to continue to navigate that when he’s out, but we’ve done it all year ... we’ll continue to do that.”

In place of missing playmakers, De'Aaron Fox will be tasked with shouldering the load for the Spurs. It'll mark a stark change in his role since arriving in San Antonio, but won't be unfamiliar.

The Spurs hope not to lose any of the chemistry it built over the offseason while its star misses time. That was paramount to Fox's mindset upon making his return.

"Communication is something that should be at a certain standard," Johnson said. "Regardless of who’s in or who’s out.”

When the Spurs swung for Fox, they envisioned a duo of him and Wembanyama capable of running the table in the pick-and-roll. They also pictured a selfless star who would fit their unique culture.

Gaining a backup No. 1 option was simply a bonus.

"For De’Aaron to (have been) one of the faces of the franchise prior to joining our group," Johnson began, "and want to be here ... it helps set the tone for everybody."