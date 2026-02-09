LOS ANGELES — You had to see it to believe it. Victor Wembanyama did.

Seated in front of a microphone for the final time in San Antonio before embarking on the team's annual month-long Rodeo Road Trip, the stoic 7-footer scanned the box score in his hands, each number more impressive than the one before it.

In 32 minutes, San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle tallied 40 points, 12 rebounds, 12 assists, three steals and one block. He only missed four times.

"One of the best stat lines I've seen with my own eyes," Wembanyama said.

Castle had already retreated to the locker room following a brief press tour that included beating a drum at center court. The Spurs had won four straight, their latest the 138-125 win over the Dallas Mavericks, and he was the man of the hour. Praise followed naturally.

"I thought he was absolutely phenomenal all night," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. "With his pace, being in attack mode and balancing it all night."

Feb 7, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) shoots in the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Castle ran through his pregame routine, like usual. Facing the Mavericks a game prior offered valuable insight to him and Johnson into the defensive scheme they expected to see again: Daniel Gafford was likely to be a low-point defender.

That strategy only slightly delayed Castle's eventual scoring explosion.

"I started the game trying to find my teammates," Castle explained. "The way they were guarding me, I was able to screen and get them open looks first, and then create my offense."

Familiarity with Dallas helped Castle find his spots easily. Most of his points came at or near the rim, including the punctuating putback dunk that secured the Spurs' third 40-point triple-double in franchise history, previously achieved only by David Robinson.

The sophomore guard also joined Wilt Chamberlain as the only other player in NBA history to record a 40-point triple-double while shooting at least 75 percent from the field.

Was Castle aware of his predicament as he left the ground?

"Oh yeah," he said quickly. "I was aware."

Castle felt the love from his teammates almost immediately as he drowned in a sea of towels at the sound of the final buzzer. He felt the love from Frost Bank Center all the same. But hearing his name alongside one of San Antonio's basketball founding fathers humbled him.

"He's a big part of this franchise," Castle said of Robinson. "What he did for this organization was great ... I'm just honored to even be in the conversation."

Like the rest of his team, Castle has experienced the ebbs and flows of an 82-game season. The open runway he had after both Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox retired early last season allowed him to find his footing. He's working on fitting in this season.

Alongside Fox and Dylan Harper, Castle has proven to be an able scorer. A recent surge in his distance shooting, especially (40 percent last five games) has opened the floor further for San Antonio, now currently riding a four-game win streak.

Despite some ill-advised turnovers, Castle has found ways to facilitate for more than himself. It's what Johnson cites as the reason for his success.

"When you have that type of approach," the coach began, "it's amazing how much you end up being the recipient of the advantage you created."

Johnson doubled down on Castle's distance shooting, which came easily to the guard on a night when everything seemed to. Three 3s felt as simple as three layups.

"I didn't have to force anything," Castle said. "A lot of my buckets were either wide open or easy ones that I created for myself ... I felt comfortable with each shot that I took."

He looked comfortable, too.

"For sure the best game of his career," Wembanyama said, still holding the box score. "It's amazing. He's already up there as one of the best players in the league. Thank God there's still room to improve. He can be crazy, for sure."

Feb 7, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) helps up forward Victor Wembanyama (1) in the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Despite averaging nearly 20 points a game this season, Castle often flies under the radar. Reliable shots down low mixed with effective passing has fueled the Spurs to several wins this season; a 40-point eruption was more a matter of when, not if.

"When you have a guy performing like this," Wembanyama said. "He's out-coached the other team. He played the right way, and capitalized on the defense's choices."

Whether by shooting, driving or passing, Castle put together one of the NBA's most elite performances Saturday night. In his coach's words, it was phenomenal. Judging by his teammates' words, it was earned. Perhaps even overdue.

And in Castle's words, heading into the final two contests before All-Star Break?

"It was definitely a dream come true," he said. "Good to have going into the break ... it should be a good, fun (next) two games."