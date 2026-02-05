De'Aaron Fox had just played a game in Minnesota while still with the Sacramento Kings, his intentions clear: The San Antonio Spurs were the only team on his list.

Heading to his hotel room the night of Feb. 3, 2025 to celebrate a two-point win, Fox knew a move could be imminent if the Kings honored his request. But his routine didn't change.

"I was just going through a regular day," the point guard said, recalling his final hours with the Kings. "The next morning, I was in San Antonio."

The Spurs' allure wasn't difficult to grasp. Beyond the once-in-a-generation talent Victor Wembanyama promised to be, Chris Paul occupied a spot as the team's veteran point guard guru. The chance to learn from him as a veteran himself intrigued Fox, especially. No matter if the Spurs were below .500 knee-deep in rebuilding.

"When I got here, we were in a bit of a different position," Fox admitted Tuesday morning. "Since I've been here, I've seen guys continue to get better (and) grow together."

Jan 28, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De'aaron Fox (4) talks with forward Victor Wembanyama (1) on the court during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The change began almost instantly. Sidy Cissoko, Tre Jones and Zach Collins were shipped to the Chicago Bulls as part of a three-team trade that sent Zach LaVine to Sacramento and Fox to San Antonio. All parties left satisfied, albeit still coming to terms.

It never is, as Devin Vassell made clear of the league's annual free-for-all.

"There's a lot of uncertainty," Vassell said. "It's a stressful time, not only for you, but players that you might know, teammates that you might know."

Since adding Fox to the roster, San Antonio has felt his impact. The 28-year-old wasn't brought to San Antonio to be a No. 1 option, but he was privy to his role.

"I try to stay aggressive," Fox said. "I know I’m going to have the ball a little more ... but knowing I have other guys who can put the ball in the basket, as well, (helps).”

Jan 28, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (4) reacts with forward Keldon Johnson (3) and forward Harrison Barnes (40) after a play during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Across 39 appearances (all starts), Fox has averaged 19.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists on 48 percent shooting from the field.

Several of his best outings came in the space between rookie Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle's calf and hip injuries, respectively — a point in which he reminded the Spurs of his ability to captain a locker room. It's perhaps the thing that's stuck most with his mentees.

“Having a vet like him," Harper said. "An All-Star (caliber player) who gives back to the game helps us in so many ways. It really shows his leadership."

In the matter of one season, San Antonio joined the ranks of the other Western Conference contenders. Knocking off the Oklahoma City Thunder four times marked a strong start, but convincing wins over the Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves have all factored into its contention status.

It also justified another thing: the Spurs' slow approach is working.

When Brian Wright picked up the phone and brought Fox to South Texas, his intention was not to create a dynamic guard trio. He, and the rest of the Spurs' front office, felt the roster was good enough to make a fringe push at the postseason.

Instead, a season-ending deep vein thrombosis diagnosis ended the Paul era and pushed San Antonio back into the lottery. Expectations changed when Harper arrived.

"They've changed for the better," Fox assured.

Between a rookie who might have been the pick of the litter in a draft class not featuring Dallas Mavericks standout Cooper Flagg and Castle, the NBA's reigning Rookie of the Year, the Spurs began to improve rather quickly.

Fox's continued contributions made things easier for the bunch.

"Just (his) poise, the sense of urgency he brings to the game, the level of attention to detail," Julian Champagnie said. "As young players, we all need that. We look at him, we're like: "Alright, what do we do?" It's been really good having him around."

Jan 25, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (4) dribbles up the court in the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Despite boasting the third-best record in the NBA sitting at No. 2 in the West, the Spurs couldn't escape trade buzz at February's Trade Deadline.

San Antonio has historically stayed away from major mid-season acquisitions. Fox broke a standing precedent as its clear opportunity to improve; the leverage he held allowed the Spurs to retain their biggest pieces in trade talks.

But Wright did his due diligence, mostly shopping Jeremy Sochan and Kelly Olynyk as contract pieces to net a starting-caliber improvement. In all likelihood, their deals came with strings, and San Antonio felt no pressure to give up more than it needed to.

Still, the idea hung over the Spurs' locker room in the days leading up to the deadline.

“We all have social media,” Spurs forward Julian Champagnie said. “You hear things, you see things. I think we do a pretty good job of not thinking about it, not talking about it too much ... enjoying each other's presence. That's the way to go about it."

Is it atrocious that San Antonio, far ahead of schedule behind Wembanyama, Fox, Harper and Castle, made no trades? No. Is it still a little surprising? Yes. Both are true.

Of course, what's done cannot be undone. Sochan, aware of his standing in Mitch Johnson's rotation, may be a viable buyout candidate, especially if the Spurs aim to target other players opting out of their new destinations and need a roster spot.

If he stays put, he can count on a clear blueprint to move forward.

“I hope that (our players) always we feel that we’re up front and honest with them,” Johnson said. “There’s a lot of chatter and narratives going on all the time. We just try to control the things we can control — try to win the game."

It seems the #Spurs have decided to stand pat at this year’s NBA Trade Deadline. No moves made. On to the buyout market. #PorVida — Matt Guzman (@mattgzman) February 5, 2026

Fox feels like he's known his rookies for much longer than seven months. He feels like he's sported Silver and Black — the colors of his wife, Recee's, hometown — for more than 58 games. He also feels like part of something worthy of keeping intact.

"The expectations have changed in the past year that I've been here," Fox said. "We have aspirations of winning a championship ... some might say we're a little ahead of schedule, but at the end of the day, we have to continue to grow."

No matter how many games ahead of schedule the Spurs are, they recognize the areas in which they must improve. But they'll take some credit; no imminent change should be required of a team sitting five games out of first place in the West.

San Antonio broke its precedent to trade for Fox a season ago. This year, with no moves made on the busiest day of the season? The All-Star shoulders that blame.

He's done so since checking his phone in a Minnesota hotel room, the night he learned he was going to be a San Antonio Spur.

"We haven't won anything yet," Fox said. "That's where we are."