Steph Castle Erupts for 40-point Triple-Double, Spurs Beat Mavericks 138-125

Second-year star Stephon Castle scored a career-high 40 points to go with 12 assists and 12 rebounds, leading the Spurs to a 138-125 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Castle’s standout performance is the second triple-double in his young career, and the only 40-point triple-double for any Spur not named David Robinson. On the defensive end of the floor where he hangs his hat, he helped end Cooper Flagg's streak of 30-point performances. San Antonio won their fourth game in a row, and they've held a lead for 92% of game time in that stretch.

Castle didn’t miss in the first half, shooting 8-8 from the floor and 3-3 from deep en route to 21 points, 7 assists, 2 steals and a block. Spurs coach Mitch Johnson praised the 21-year-old's decision-making skills. Dallas defended him with centers for some of the last two contests, and after watching the film he took full advantage and did it all in the flow of the game.

Steph Castle 40-12-12



He’s a sick freakpic.twitter.com/NVHxBhmiFV — Silver & Black Coffee Hour (@SlvrBlkCoffeeHr) February 8, 2026

"He started off with two or three possessions of getting his teammate advantages," Johnson said. "And I think when you have that type of approach, it's amazing how much you end up being the recipient at times of the advantage you may have created for your teammate."

The numbers were fantastic, but Castle was proud that he didn't force anything.

"It just came within the game," Castle said. "I started the game off well, just trying to find my teammates, you know, the way they were guarding me, being able to screen for them, get them open looks first."

The other half of Area 51 agreed with the assessment.

"It's like he's out coached the other team, you know? Stephon I'm talking about, because he played the right way, and he capitalized on the defensive choices, and he made them pay for it," said Victor Wembanyama, who finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds and 3 blocked shots.

Castle grabbed his tenth board, and knew he was at 38 points when he saw a runway to the basket for a chance at a putback. He timed it perfectly, launched himself rimward, and crammed home a thunder dunk that blew the top off the Frost Bank Center.

WHAT A WAY FOR CASTLE TO HIT 40



pic.twitter.com/ZNaKi1NZl1 — Silver & Black Coffee Hour (@SlvrBlkCoffeeHr) February 8, 2026

"I was trying to go for it," Castle said. "I just crashed at the right time, the ball came off perfect. It felt good. But I mean, more importantly, it felt good to do that, knowing we were gonna get the win as well."

There were a few other members of San Antonio's supporting cast who shined in their roles in the win. The Spurs ran play after play for Devin Vassell early on, and he darted around screen after screen and hit shot after shot. He finished with 17 points and 6 assists, and San Antonio won his minutes by a team-high 31 points.

Mega start for Vassell tonight!pic.twitter.com/r00F5dYwsy — Silver & Black Coffee Hour (@SlvrBlkCoffeeHr) February 7, 2026

The loudest cheers of the first half were reserved for rookie Carter Bryant, who played like a man possessed and got a roaring standing ovation. The big wing out of Arizona drilled three triples, blocked three shots, and crammed home a lob in transition for good measure. His tenacity on the glass angered Naji Marshall, and when the vet got in the kid’s face about it Bryant refused to back down and instead towered over him.

WELCOME TO THE CARTER BRYANT SHOW



pic.twitter.com/n83tyMtkal — Silver & Black Coffee Hour (@SlvrBlkCoffeeHr) February 8, 2026

"His confidence has been through the roof the last couple games, and he's been shooting the ball well, doing all the little things, crashing when he's supposed to," Castle said of the Dunk Contest-bound Bryant. "He's been trending up, and I feel like it's only up from here."

"That was one of his best games of his career," Wembanyama said of his rookie teammate. "It's just the beginning for him. I mean, he's got weapons that he can use, that can be used at any time in a basketball game, you know? So he can be a very valuable player."

Jeremy Sochan came in at the end of the game and got a warm ovation from the crowd after reports that he could be traded at the deadline.

San Antonio loves Jeremy Sochan, man 🥲 pic.twitter.com/zZrQUrzqFH — Silver & Black Coffee Hour (@SlvrBlkCoffeeHr) February 8, 2026

"Very cool," Wembanyama said. "I mean, we know that's a guy, no matter the circumstances, he's gonna come in and do his job, you know, so and it's always good to see him out there."

This will be the last Spurs game in San Antonio for nearly a month, with the All-Star Break and Austin week breaking up the annual Rodeo Road Trip. The travel will provide some additional opportunities for team bonding, but challenges as well.

"It's a different type of level of detail and execution to win on the road, typically," said Mitch Johnson. " think it's also a chance for team to continue to spend more time organically, because you're not all going home. And I think it's just able to produce some opportunities of growth on and off the court."

"It's always fun, I mean, this job is always fun, but, yeah, we also miss our own bed, our own house, our family," Wembanyama said.