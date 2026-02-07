As 2 p.m. Central came and went Thursday afternoon, Dallas was calling.

The San Antonio Spurs, set for a back-to-back against No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg and the Mavericks, made no moves. Their team remained their team. No modifications.

“We’re happy to live with that," Harrison Barnes said. "When you’re in a situation where you’re winning games, you don’t feel like you have to make a lot of moves."

Of course, the Spurs couldn't escape trade buzz at February's deadline, despite boasting the second-best record in the Western Conference and third-best in the NBA.

San Antonio has historically stayed away from major mid-season acquisitions. Acquiring De'Aaron Fox broke a standing precedent as its clear opportunity to improve; the leverage he held allowed the Spurs to retain their biggest pieces in trade talks.

But Spurs general manager Brian Wright did his due diligence, mostly shopping Jeremy Sochan and Kelly Olynyk as contract pieces to net a starting-caliber improvement.

“We all have social media,” Spurs forward Julian Champagnie said. “You hear things, you see things. I think we do a pretty good job of not thinking about it, not talking about it too much ... enjoying each other's presence. That's the way to go about it."

Feb 5, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) passes the ball during the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Mitch Johnson didn't want to call it a mental reset, but getting off the plane in Dallas marked the beginning of a new era; albeit with the same roster.

"Every team's got four or five games left before (All-Star Break)," the Spurs' coach said. "The way you handle this stretch is really important ... for now and moving forward."

San Antonio justified its quiet deadline with its third straight win, overpowering Flagg's 32 points in a 135-123 road victory. Victor Wembanyama finished the contest with 29 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and a pair of steals.

It marked the second time the Spurs took over American Airlines Center this season.

"He took nine 3s," Johnson said of the Frenchman, "and he should have because he was shooting the heck out of the ball ... and he still imposed himself on the rim on both ends of the floor. It was a very well-rounded game."

Feb 5, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) dunks the ball as Dallas Mavericks forward Daniel Gafford (21) and forward Caleb Martin (16) look on during the second half at the American Airlines Center. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Stephon Castle flanked Wembanyama with 18 points off the bench, adhering to a minutes restriction induced by recent adductor soreness. Luke Kornet, Lindy Waters III and Jeremy Sochan, meanwhile sat out with various ailments.

"To be honest, there’s a handful of guys who might pop up on the injury report (each) day," Johnson explained. "It’s: How does pregame go? How did they finish the game? How do they feel (in the) morning? How does it go throughout the day?"

The Spurs have faced two straight opponents missing at least eight players. Their own bumps and bruises left room for Johnson's second unit — featuring Castle Thursday night — to shine, which gave further testament to the complete squad surrounding Wembanyama.

Wembanyama accepted that title sitting in the Mavericks' visiting media room. He was perhaps the biggest proponent of "no trades necessary."

“We trust who we are,” Wembanyama said. "We trust the process. What I love is that the front office trusts these guys just like I do. We’re on the same page.”

Through 51 games, San Antonio has cleared its win total from last season. It eclipsed its win total from Wembanyama's rookie season on Christmas Day. Expectations this season are far from where they were when Wembanyama arrived, but they remain lofty.

"We have aspirations of winning a championship," Fox said. "Some might say we're a little ahead of schedule, but at the end of the day, we have to continue to grow."

The Spurs trust the road they've taken to this point.

"Winning, not winning, is going to come," Wembanyama said. "You have to trust the organization. In the meantime, I try to do everything I can while trusting the process that we're getting better. That we're getting more mature."

Overcoming the trade deadline posed a test in that regard. Getting through All-Star Break will be another. Because by 2 p.m. Central Saturday, Frost Bank Center will be calling.

Another test against Flagg and the Mavericks, with a fourth straight win hanging in balance, will be on the line. And Johnson's team — no modifications — will answer.

How does the 38-year-old coach like "his team?"

"A lot," he said, beaming. Then he laughed, much longer than usual.